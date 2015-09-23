Baldivieso cierra el primer microciclo de la selección

Después de tres días de preparación, el seleccionador boliviano Julio César Baldivieso ya tiene una idea sobre los jugadores con los cuales desea contar para los primeros partidos de las clasificatorias mundialistas Rusia 2018.
El jueves por la mañana en La Paz se difundirá la nómina definitiva del equipo que enfrentará a Uruguay y Ecuador en la primera fecha de la primera fase del Mundial.
En este microciclo de trabajo, Baldivieso exigió a sus dirigidos en la parte física, táctica y anímica alterando su labor en el estadio Hernando Siles, en la cancha de la Asociación de Fútbol de La Paz (AFLP) y en gimnasio, además de charlas motivacionales.
Cuando Baldivieso tuvo que referirse a la labor de los seleccionados siempre destacó las ganas por formar parte del grupo y la voluntad con la cual desarrollaban los ejercicios. Quedó satisfecho con la labor y espera que la próxima semana se repita esta actitud.
La jornada de miércoles comenzó con una sesión en el gimnasio el hotel Camino Real, en la zona sur, y en horas de la tarde el equipo se trasladó a la cancha de la AFLP en Calacoto para desarrollar una labor con balón detenido a puertas cerradas.
Concluido el entrenamiento se producirá la desconcentración, a partir de las 18.00, para que retornen a sus clubes y jugar el fin de semana los partidos de la novena fecha del torneo Apertura.
En una práctica de fútbol Baldivieso ya probó el once que será la base para los compromisos contra Uruguay y Ecuador, y con esa exigente sesión por espacio de una hora sin pausas dio un adelanto de los jugadores que se quedarán en la lista de los 25, salvo un cambio de decisión de último momento.
Divisiones menores
El Comité Ejecutivo de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) aún no decidió quién será el profesional que se encargará del trabajar con las divisiones inferiores. “Existen varios nombres con proyectos que vamos a evaluar en estos días”, indicó el titular interino Marco Ortega.
Víctor Barrientos es uno de los postulantes, ofreció interceder con contactos en Europa para que los mejores jugadores viajen a ese Continente para continuar con su formación.
BOLTUR
La Federación tiene acercamientos con la empresa Boliviana de Turismo (Boltur) para que las personas del interior puedan adquirir un paquete que coincida con el partido frente a Uruguay (8 de octubre) para visitar la sede de Gobierno y presenciar el cotejo.
LA PAZ/APG
