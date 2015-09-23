El Papa a los obispos: “Son pastores constituidos por Dios”

El Papa Francisco destacó el miércoles el papel de los obispos como “pastores constituidos por Dios para apacentar su grey”, en su encuentro con los más de 400 prelados estadounidenses en la Catedral de San Mateo en Washington D.C., y compartió algunas reflexiones que consideró “oportunas para nuestra misión”.
El Santo Padre llegó a la Catedral de Washington alrededor de las 11:50. (hora boliviana), a bordo de un pequeño Fiat 500 que usa para su transporte en la capital estadounidense, en contraste con las grandes camionetas de la seguridad gubernamental.
Tras ser recibido por el Arzobispo de Washington, Cardenal Donald Wuerl, Francisco se dirigió a la capilla de los esponsales de San José y la Virgen María, al pie de cuya imagen dejó un ramo de flores blancas.
Minutos más tarde, antes de presidir la oración, el Papa rezó en silencio y brevemente ante el tabernáculo.
El Papa Francisco leyó su discurso en italiano, expresó su alegría por estar en el país y pidió a los obispos que hagan llegar su cercanía humana y espiritual a “todo el Pueblo de Dios diseminado en esta vasta tierra”.
El Santo Padre subrayó que “no es mi intención trazar un programa o delinear una estrategia. No he venido para juzgarles o para impartir lecciones”. “No pretendo decirles lo que hay que hacer, porque todos sabemos lo que el Señor nos pide”, explicó.
“Sin ánimo de ser exhaustivo, comparto con ustedes algunas reflexiones que considero oportunas para nuestra misión”, indicó.
El Papa recordó que la mayor alegría de los obispos “es ser pastores, y nada más que pastores, con un corazón indiviso y una entrega personal irreversible. Es preciso custodiar esta alegría sin dejar que nos la roben”.
“La esencia de nuestra identidad se ha de buscar en la oración asidua, en la predicación”, señaló el Papa, pero “no una oración cualquiera, sino la unión familiar con Cristo”.
El Santo Padre destacó que la predicación no debe tratarse “de doctrinas complejas, sino el anuncio gozoso de Cristo, muerto y resucitado por nosotros”.
“Estén atentos a que la grey encuentre siempre en el corazón del Pastor esa reserva de eternidad que ansiosamente se busca en vano en las cosas del mundo. Que encuentren siempre en sus labios el reconocimiento de su capacidad de hacer y construir, en la libertad y la justicia, la prosperidad de la que esta tierra es pródiga”.
Sin embargo, destacó, “que no falte sereno valor de confesar que es necesario buscar no ‘el alimento que perece, sino el que perdura para la vida eterna’”.
El Papa pidió a los prelados estadounidenses “no mirar hacia abajo, a la propia autorreferencialidad, sino siempre hacia el horizonte de Dios, que va más allá de lo que somos capaces de prever o planificar. Vigilar también sobre nosotros mismos, para alejar la tentación del narcisismo, que ciega los ojos del pastor, hace irreconocible su voz y su gesto estéril”.
Es necesario, subrayó, “que el obispo perciba lúcidamente la batalla entre la luz y la oscuridad que se combate en este mundo. Pero, ay de nosotros si convertimos la cruz en bandera de luchas mundanas, olvidando que la condición de la victoria duradera es dejarse despojarse y vaciarse de sí mismo”.
El Papa recordó que “sabemos que se nos ha dado un espíritu de valentía y no de timidez. Por tanto, no es lícito dejarnos paralizar por el miedo”.
Francisco destacó además que “el diálogo es nuestro método, no por astuta estrategia sino por fidelidad a Aquel que nunca se cansa de pasar una y otra vez por las plazas de los hombres hasta la undécima hora para proponer su amorosa invitación”.
“El lenguaje duro y belicoso de la división no es propio del Pastor, no tiene derecho de ciudadanía en su corazón y, aunque parezca por un momento asegurar una hegemonía aparente, sólo el atractivo duradero de la bondad y del amor es realmente convincente”, dijo.
El Papa expresó su deseo de que “el inminente Año Santo de la Misericordia, al introducirnos en las profundidades inagotables del corazón divino, en el que no hay división alguna, sea para todos una ocasión privilegiada para reforzar la comunión, perfeccionar la unidad, reconciliar las diferencias, perdonarnos unos a otros y superar toda división”.
Momentos oscuros
En su discurso el Papa reconoció los “momentos oscuros” que vivió la Iglesia en Estados Unidos. “Conozco bien la valentía con que han afrontado momentos oscuros en su itinerario eclesial sin temer a la autocrítica ni evitar humillaciones y sacrificios, sin ceder al miedo de despojarse de cuanto es secundario con tal de recobrar la credibilidad y la confianza propia de los Ministros de Cristo, como desea el alma de su pueblo. Sé cuánto les ha hecho sufrir la herida de los últimos años, y he seguido de cerca su generoso esfuerzo por curar a las víctimas, consciente de que, cuando curamos, también somos curados, y por seguir trabajando para que esos crímenes no se repitan nunca más”.
El Pontífice les pidió acompañar a los sacerdotes “para que sirvan a Cristo con un corazón indiviso, porque sólo la plenitud llena a los ministros de Cristo”.
Además, les alentó a que “cuiden sus fuentes espirituales para que no caigan en la tentación de convertirse en notarios y burócratas, sino que sean expresión de la maternidad de la Iglesia que engendra y hace crecer a sus hijos”.
Concluido el encuentro, los Obispos de Estados Unidos obsequiaron al Papa Francisco un cuadro en el que se aprecia a la Virgen de Guadalupe bendiciendo a los santos que nacieron o desarrollaron su ministerio en territorio estadounidense. En el cuadro, estos santos le dan la bienvenida a Junípero Serra, que será canonizado por el Santo Padre esta tarde.
Como segundo obsequio, los obispos le dieron un “regalo monetario” al Papa. El presidente de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de Estados Unidos, Mons. Joseph Kurtz, le aseguró al Santo Padre que esto “representa el amor de los obispos y los fieles de todo Estados Unidos. Le ofrecemos este regalo para que usted pueda continuar con su cuidado a los más pobres”.
Al finalizar, el Santo Padre pidió al Arzobispo de Washington que lo excuse por no poder saludar a los más de 400 obispos personalmente. El Papa apuntó a su reloj, señalando lo limitado del tiempo, despertando las sonrisas en los asistentes.
A su salida del templo se escuchaban los tradicionales gritos de “¡Viva el Papa!”, que suelen acompañar las visitas de los pontífices.
WASHINGTON/ACI
