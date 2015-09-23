Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 23 de septiembre de 2015 -- 10:32

El Papa elogia ante Obama la restitución de las relaciones con Cuba

El Papa en el balcón de la Casa Blanca acompañado por el presidente de EEUU y su esposa. (Twitter)

El Papa Francisco ha elogiado ante el presidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama “los esfuerzos realizados recientemente para reparar relaciones rotas” en alusión al restablecimiento de relaciones diplomáticas con Cuba, país donde ha pasado los últimos cuatro  días en una visita histórica en la que se ha reunido con Fidel Castro, y ha destacado que son pasos hacia la “libertad”.

“Los esfuerzos realizados recientemente para reparar relaciones rotas y abrir nuevas puertas a la cooperación dentro de nuestra familia humana constituyen pasos positivos en el camino de la reconciliación, la justicia y la libertad”, ha subrayado durante su primer discurso en suelo americano.

En el pórtico sur de la Casa Blanca, donde el Pontífice ha sido recibido con honores de jefe de Estado, ha defendido la “libertad” que ha valorado “una de las riquezas más preciadas” de Estados Unidos y ha instado a los estadounidenses a “estar vigilantes” y defenderla “de todo lo que pudiera ponerla en peligro o comprometerla”.

Durante su intervención, con la que da comienzo su primera visita a EEUU que durará 6 días y que le llevará a Washington, Nueva York y Filadelfia, el Papa ha instado a la administración Obama, a que apoye las iniciativas de la comunidad internacional con políticas inclusivas que protejan “a los más vulnerables de este mundo” al tiempo que ha recordado que el país norteamericano fue construido con familias inmigrantes.

“Como hijo de una familia de inmigrantes, me alegra estar en este país, que ha sido construido en gran parte por tales familias”, ha señalado en este sentido.

Así, ha instado a EEUU a edificar una sociedad “verdaderamente tolerante e inclusiva” y a rechazar la discriminación y ha pedido que se apoyen “las iniciativas de la comunidad internacional para proteger a los más vulnerables”.

Cambio climático

Por otro lado, se ha dicho complacido por la propuesta de Obama para reducir la contaminación atmosférica al tiempo que ha reiterado la urgencia “evidente” de solucionar el problema del cambio climático. En este sentido ha hecho un llamamiento a tomar conciencia “no sólo del tipo de mundo que podríamos estar dejando a nuestros hijos, sino también de los millones de personas que viven bajo un sistema que les ha ignorado”.

“Nuestra casa común ha formado parte de este grupo de excluidos, que clama al cielo y afecta fuertemente a nuestros hogares, nuestras ciudades y nuestras sociedades”, ha señalado en este sentido.

WASHINGTON/Agencias

,
