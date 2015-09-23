Michelle Bachelet desmiente rumores de renuncia

“No veo ninguna razón para renunciar ni quiero renunciar”, afirmó el miércoles la presidenta de Chile, Michelle Bachelet, desmintiendo rumores acerca de una posible dimisión ante una sostenida baja de su popularidad.
Los rumores coincidieron con la nueva crisis que golpea a Chile por un fuerte terremoto de la semana pasada y la inminente decisión de la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya sobre una objeción preliminar planteada por Santiago contra una demanda interpuesta por Bolivia sobre el diferendo por acceso al mar.
A un año y medio de haber llegado al poder para su segundo mandato, Bachelet, en una entrevista con la red de televisión Mega, salió a hacer frente a una serie de rumores sobre su eventual renuncia y problemas médicos, tras una brusca caída de su popularidad, que ahora se sitúa en un 22%, la más baja de un mandatario desde el retorno a la democracia tras la dictadura de Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).
La mandataria afirmó que no ve “razón alguna” para no cumplir con su mandato constitucional. La jefa del Estado, señaló: “yo sugiero a todo el mundo que no hagan caso de rumores y me parece súper malo para el país que se inventen este tipo de cosas. Además, analicen las explicaciones más raras de las razones que yo tendría”.
“La primera vez que dijeron que yo iba a renunciar fue en el medio de las inundaciones de Atacama, yo estaba en la ciudad de Diego de Almagro y cuando vuelvo me dicen que andaba por todas las redes sociales que yo estoy renunciando y digo: ‘Pero ¿qué es esto?, estoy trabajando en terreno’”.
En ese contexto, aseveró: “yo voy a cumplir como corresponda, estoy muy comprometida con mi país, quiero a mi país, no veo ninguna razón para renunciar ni quiero renunciar. Serán algunos que quieren que yo renuncie los que inventaron el rumor”.
Asimismo, Michelle Bachelet abordó los esfuerzos por sembrar dudas que existen sobre su estado de salud y aseguró que se encuentra “súper bien”, aunque informó que desde hace años padece una hipertensión y debe controlar los efectos del aneurisma que sufrió en 2002, mientras era ministra de Defensa.
SANTIAGO/Reforma.mx-AFP
