Baldivieso convoca a 30 para enfrentar a Uruguay y Ecuador

El director técnico Julio César Baldivieso hizo pública el jueves la lista de 30 jugadores para los partidos que la selección Bolivia de fútbol deberá afrontar en el inicio de la primera etapa del Mundial Rusia 2018.
En la lista presentada por el seleccionador boliviano se observa que fueron incluidos tres jugadores que participan en torneos fuera de Bolivia: el delantero Sebastián Gamarra, del Milán de Italia, y a los centrocampistas Danny Bejarano, del Panetolikos de Grecia, y Martin Smedberg-Dalence, del Goteborg de Suecia.
También destaca la convocatoria es el zaguero brasileño Marteli, que esta semana concluyó los trámites para adquirir la nacionalidad boliviana.
A ellos se unen cuatro jugadores del Sport Boys, tres del Wilstermann y el resto pertenece al Blooming, Oriente Petrolero, Nacional Potosí, Universitario, San José, Petrolero, Real Potosí y el Ciclón de Tarija.
La concentración comenzará este domingo en la noche en La Paz, donde la Verde recibirá a Uruguay el próximo 8 de octubre para después viajar a Quito y enfrentar a la selección de Ecuador el 13.
La plantilla de 30 jugadores convocada es la siguiente:
Porteros: Romel Quiñónez (Bolívar), Carlos Lampe (Sport Boys) y Gustavo Salvatierra (Wilstermann).
Defensas: Erwin Saavedra y Ronald Eguino (Bolívar), Fernando Marteli y Jair Torrico (The Strongest), Edward Zenteno y Jorge Cuéllar (Wilstermann), Juan Carlos Zampiery (Sport Boys), Miguel Ángel Hurtado (Blooming) y Luis Aníbal Torrico (Nacional Potosí).
Centrocampistas: Raúl Castro, Walter Veizaga y Alejandro Chumacero (The Strongest), Leonel Morales (Sport Boys), Enrique Flores (Universitario), Alejandro Meleán (Oriente Petrolero), Mario Parrado (San José), Rudy Cardozo (Bolívar), Danny Bejarano (Panetolikos-GRE) y Martin Smedberg-Dalence (IFK Gotebotg-SUE).
Delanteros: Jaime Arrascaita y Juan Carlos Arce (Bolívar), Samuel Galindo (Petrolero), Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest), Yasmani Duk (Sport Boys), Gilbert Álvarez (Real Potosí), Gabriel Ríos (Ciclón)y Sebastián Gamarra (AC Milán-ITA).
LA PAZ/Fides
