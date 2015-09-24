Bulnes: “Bolivia no está pidiendo una obligación de negociar”

El agente chileno ante La Haya, Felipe Bulnes, explicó este jueves, que los alcances del fallo de la Corte Internacional de Judicial (CIJ) tras rechazar la objeción preliminar de Chile y declararse competente para revisar la demanda boliviana.
“La verdad es que lo que ha ocurrido hoy es que el fallo ha modificado sustancialmente la demanda boliviana. Lo que la Corte ha resuelto es que Bolivia no está pidiendo una obligación de negociar que pudiera finalmente conducir por imposición de la Corte a una salida al mar”, detalló Bulnes.
En esta línea, el agente explicó que en la segunda ronda de alegatos, Bolivia empieza a establecer “un cierto grado de ambigüedad”, Frente a esto, la Corte determina tomar esa declaración y dice ‘pues bien Bolivia sólo está pidiendo una obligación a negociar'”.
Según Bulnes, los abogados bolivianos modificaron sus alegatos para no verse afectados por la objeción preliminar presentada por Chile.
De esta manera, “la naturaleza de este juicio ha pasado a quedar sustancialmente limitada o modificada”. En esta contexto, “lo que podría declarar solamente la Corte es que Chile tiene o no una obligación de negociar de buena fe con Bolivia”.
Consultado sobre si vale la pena continuar con el juicio, Felipe Bulnes aseveró que “respecto a la obligación de negociar seguimos sosteniendo de igual fuerza que esa obligación de solamente negociar tampoco existe”.
Asimismo, enfatizó: “La Presidenta va a seguir defendiendo los intereses nacionales aun cuando se trate de esta demanda limitada”.
