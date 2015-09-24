Fecha de publicación: Jueves 24 de septiembre de 2015 -- 11:31

Evo Morales: “Se va a hacer justicia”

El presidente Evo Morales saluda el miércoles el fallo de la Corte de La Haya que da curso a la demanda boliviana contra Chile. (ABI)

“Se va a hacer justicia, y qué mejor temprano que tarde”, dijo el miércoles el presidente Evo Morales, al aplaudir el fallo por el cual la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya se declaró competente para tratar la demanda boliviana de diálogo con Chile sobre un acceso soberano al océano Pacífico.

Morales habló en el Palacio de Gobierno, donde escuchó el fallo junto con su gabinete ministerial, mientras se multiplicaban las celebraciones populares por la victoria diplomática boliviana en La Haya.

La CIJ desestimó una objeción preliminar de Chile y dijo que entrará al tratamiento del fondo de la demanda, que busca que Chile cumpla su obligación de dialogar sobre una solución al diferendo marítimo que implique un acceso soberano de Bolivia al Pacífico.

“Queremos llamar al gobierno de Chile al diálogo”, señaló Morales, advirtiendo, en referencia a la pérdida del litoral que sufrió Bolivia en la Guerra del Pacífico, que “esta injusticia no ha sido provocada por el pueblo chileno, sino por poderes oligárquicos”.

“El fallo de esta mañana no sólo da esperanza a Bolivia”, la lucha por recuperar la cualidad marítima boliviana “continuará para fortalecer esta gran tarea de volver al mar”, dijo.

Morales agradeció la unidad del pueblo boliviano y el aporte de ex presidentes y expertos a la presentación de los argumentos de respaldo a la demanda en La Haya.

Agradeció también todo el respaldo internacional a la causa boliviana, inclusive “el apoyo del Papa Francisco, su solidaridad”, y “a esas organizaciones sociales del pueblo chileno que expresaron su apoyo hacia nosotros”.

“Quiero (…) a nombre del pueblo boliviano y del gobierno, expresar con enorme satisfacción la decisión de la CIJ. Lo recibimos con mucha humildad y seguridad y que con seguridad se hará justicia con Bolivia”, añadió.

LA PAZ/Fides

