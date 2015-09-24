Michelle Bachelet: “Bolivia no ganó nada”

Tras la decisión de la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de la Haya que este jueves declaró su competencia para conocer los antecedentes de la demanda boliviana, a presidenta de Chile, Michelle Bachelet, en conferencia de prensa acompañada de por todo su gabinete dijo que “Bolivia no ganó nada” y que su gobierno adoptará medidas para salvaguardar su territorio.
“Les aseguro que mi gobierno adoptará todas las medidas que correspondan para salvaguardar la integridad de nuestro territorio, de manera que bajo ninguna circunstancia, ésta se verá afectada”, sostuvo la Mandataria.
La Corte Internacional de Justicia rechazó esta mañana la objeción presentada por Chile y con 14 votos a favor y dos en contra, se declaró competente para atender la centenaria demanda marítima.
Según Bachelet “Chile no tiene ningún tema territorial o limítrofe pendiente con Bolivia”, por lo que su gobierno mantiene la convicción de que la demanda boliviana “carece de toda base”.
“Nuestro país aportó antecedentes sólidos en derecho que deberían haber llevado a la conclusión contraria”, dijo categórica, detallando que está convencida que hicieron lo correcto “al interponer la objeción preliminar”.
La Presidente Chilena manifestó que Bolivia tergiversa lo que ha sido la historia con Chile y que este pronunciamiento “de la Corte no afecta en nada nuestro territorio. Bolivia no ha ganado nada”.
Además añadió que “entramos ahora a la fase de fondo del juicio donde podremos aportar todos los argumentos que no correspondía esgrimir hasta ahora. Estamos seguros que dejaremos en evidencia tanto las ambigüedades y contradicciones, como la falta de fundamentos de la demanda boliviana”.
SANTIAGO/Fides
