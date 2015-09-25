MAS da por aprobada la ley de reforma constitucional

Apoyado en sus más de dos tercios de votos parlamentarios, el Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) da por aprobada la ley de modificación parcial de la Constitución Política del Estado (CPE), que viabilizará la reelección presidencial.
Además, el oficialismo prevé que la próxima semana aprobará otra ley que contemplará la pregunta y fecha oficial del referendo, aunque el presidente de la Cámara de Senadores, José Alberto González, ya ha anticipado que esta consulta está prevista para el 21 de febrero de 2016.
La diputada del MAS, Sonia Brito, aseguró que los dos tercios con que cuenta el oficialismo “van a estar de manera unánime”.
La XI Sesión Ordinaria de la Asamblea Legislativa que está programada para las 15.00 de este viernes debatirá el proyecto de Ley de Reforma Parcial de la Constitución Política del Estado que fue aprobado el martes por la Comisión Mixta de Constitución.
La oposición también da por hecho la aprobación de la modificación. La diputada Norma Piérola (PDC) dijo que como el MAS tiene mayoría “va a modificar la Constitución”, por eso anticipó que la oposición realizará una campaña por el NO en el próximo referendo.
Según el presidente de la Comisión Mixta de Constitución, diputado Milton Barón, una vez que sea aprobada y sancionada, la ley de reforma deberá ser remitida al Tribunal Constitucional para su revisión de constitucionalidad.
“Pero en paralelo, la siguiente empezamos a trabajar en la segunda ley, ya para la convocatoria a referendo constitucional aprobatorio, de la reforma constitucional”, apuntó.
LA PAZ/Fides
