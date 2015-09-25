Fecha de publicación: Viernes 25 de septiembre de 2015 -- 12:50

MAS da por aprobada la ley de reforma constitucional

La sede de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional, en la Plaza Murillo de La Paz. (APG)

La sede de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional, en la Plaza Murillo de La Paz. (APG)

Apoyado en sus más de dos tercios de votos parlamentarios, el Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) da por aprobada la ley de modificación parcial de la Constitución Política del Estado (CPE), que viabilizará la reelección presidencial.

Además, el oficialismo prevé que la próxima semana aprobará otra ley que contemplará la pregunta y fecha oficial del referendo, aunque el presidente de la Cámara de Senadores, José Alberto González, ya ha anticipado que esta consulta está prevista para el 21 de febrero de 2016.

La diputada del MAS, Sonia Brito, aseguró que los dos tercios con que cuenta el oficialismo “van a estar de manera unánime”.

La XI Sesión Ordinaria de la Asamblea Legislativa que está programada para las 15.00 de este viernes debatirá el proyecto de Ley de Reforma Parcial de la Constitución Política del Estado que fue aprobado el martes por la Comisión Mixta de Constitución.

La oposición también da por hecho la aprobación de la modificación. La diputada Norma Piérola (PDC) dijo que como el MAS tiene mayoría “va a modificar la Constitución”, por eso anticipó que la oposición realizará una campaña por el NO en el próximo referendo.

Según el presidente de la Comisión Mixta de Constitución, diputado Milton Barón, una vez que sea aprobada y sancionada, la ley de reforma deberá ser remitida al Tribunal Constitucional para su revisión de constitucionalidad.

“Pero en paralelo, la siguiente empezamos a trabajar en la segunda ley, ya para la convocatoria a referendo constitucional aprobatorio, de la reforma constitucional”, apuntó.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
15 comments on “MAS da por aprobada la ley de reforma constitucional

  1. Wonderful items from you, man. I have be aware your stuff prior to and you’re just too great.
    I actually like what you have acquired here,
    really like what you are stating and the way through which you are saying it.
    You make it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to stay it
    smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. That
    is really a tremendous web site.

    Responder

  7. Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog site in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
    it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Other then that, very good blog!

    Responder

  11. My partner and I stumbled over here from a different
    page and thought I should check things out.
    I like what I see so now i’m following you.
    Look forward to checking out your web page repeatedly.

    Responder

  13. Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and
    I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice practices and we are looking
    to trade strategies with other folks, why not shoot
    me an e-mail if interested.

    Responder

  14. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much approximately this,
    such as you wrote the ebook in it or something.
    I believe that you simply can do with a few % to power the
    message home a bit, but instead of that, that is great blog.
    A great read. I will certainly be back.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>