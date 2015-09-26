A world leader

By Carlos A. Quiroga

Two memorable speeches, both in form and in content, confirmed this week the global leadership of Pope Francis.

After spending three days in Cuba, where he encouraged positive changes instead of repeating criticism, Francis came to America with messages of political content that shook first the political leadership in Washington, at a historic joint session of Congress, and then the world leaders that ran to the UN headquarters to hear his message.

With his simple and straightforward style, attached to the social doctrine of the Catholic Church as he himself explained, the Pope did not hesitate to emphasize the core American values ​​such as freedom. He defended the immigrants, introducing himself as son of immigrants.

With gentle firmness, he proclaimed the value of marriage and life, in reference to homosexual unions and abortion, in a speech which caused even tears among parliamentarians.

At the UN, he denounced the “suffocating” financial system and drug trafficking that silently kill millions of people, called for “a world without nuclear weapons” and praised the recent agreement with Iran, led by the United States.

Political campaigns were silenced while the Pope passed through Washington, New York and Philadelphia, where not only leaders but also crowds in the streets, in Masses and other mass gatherings listened and applauded him.