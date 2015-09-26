Fecha de publicación: Sábado 26 de septiembre de 2015 -- 12:45

Confirmado: Lionel Messi se rompió un ligamento de la rodilla izquierda

leone messi

Las pruebas realizadas al crack argentino confirmaron la rotura del ligamento colateral interno de la rodilla izquierda. Será baja entre siete y ocho semanas

Las pruebas realizadas al futbolista argentino Lionel Messi, que se marchó a los 9 minutos del duelo entre Barcelona y Las Palmas, arrojaron que sufrió una rotura del ligamento colateral interno de la rodilla izquierda y estará de baja entre siete y ocho semanas.

El crack argentino podría perderse hasta cuatro duelos de la Champions League y siete juegos de la Liga española. Las posibilidades de que no sea parte del clásico ante el Real Madrid por Liga española del próximo 22 de noviembre también son altas.

Con respecto a la Selección Argentina, el DT Gerardo Martino deberá buscarle reemplazante para las primeras dos fechas de Eliminatorias para el Mundial de Rusia 2018: frente a Ecuador, el próximo 5 de octubre, y contra Paraguay, que se disputa el 13 de octubre.

Tampoco sería parte del seleccionado argentino en la tercera jornada, en el clásico sudamericano ante la selección de Brasil del próximo 9 de noviembre, y en la cuarta fecha, donde el conjunto albiceleste viajará a Colombia (17 de noviembre).

Según informó el Barcelona en un comunicado en las redes sociales, la jugada que lesionó el ’10’ blaugrana ocurrió en el minuto 3 de partido, cuando intentó un disparo con la pierna izquierda dentro del área y chocó con el defensor Pedro Bigas.

Messi pidió ser sustituido cuando todavía estaban 0-0 por sentir unas molestias en su rodilla. Fue llevado directamente a la clínica para realizarse los estudios que finalmente confirmaron su grave lesión.

LA PAZ / Infobae

