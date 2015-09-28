A campaign continues

By Carlos A. Quiroga

The Yes campaign for constitutional reform to enable another presidential re-election has not begun these days, just continues.

Bolivia actually lives in almost uninterrupted political campaign since Evo Morales launched his electoral career in mid-2005, to accede to the presidency in January 2006 and be now about to become the longest-ruling power in Bolivia.

Last Saturday the formal step of sanction of the reform law was given. It must be followed by the approval of the Constitutional Court before being subject of the referendum scheduled for January 21th, 2016.

Although the official announcement of the referendum has not yet been made, party and social organizations that support the government conducted Yes campaign for reform since Morales won his first re-election in October 2014, under the current constitution. Morales himself has been intensely involved in almost daily contact popular, where it is almost impossible to distinguish what is governance and what is campaign.

Opponents in the Plurinational Assembly have begun their campaign for Not in the same legislative session that approved the amendment, without more speech than a showy white T-shirts.

The Yes campaign has clear protagonists. The Not campaign starts almost from zero.