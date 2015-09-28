El Alto: Padres bloquean por infraestructura escolar

La Federación de Padres de Familias de El Alto denunció el lunes que el 80 por ciento de las 270 unidades educativas de esa ciudad no tiene una buena infraestructura ni equipamiento, por lo que inició un bloqueo de caminos que afecta en gran medida a La Paz.
“De las 270 infraestructuras que hay en El Alto, el 80 por ciento de las unidades educativas están mal, no hay buena infraestructura, no hay buen mobiliario, no hay salas de computación adecuadas, una pena pasan clases nuestros hijos”, dijo Jenny Arce, principal dirigente de los padres de familia alteños.
Los padres de familia de las unidades educativas alteñas instalaron bloqueos en al menos 16 puntos en demanda de la atención de 11 puntos, entre los que está ser parte de la elaboración del presupuesto 2016.
“Hemos enviando notas tras notas a la Alcaldesa y lamentablemente no nos ha respondido hasta el día de hoy, nuestras obras han quedado paralizadas”, dijo.
“Estamos viendo que con presión recién trabajan las autoridades del municipio, hemos pensado que iba a cambiar esta situación con las nuevas autoridades, pero no, estamos de mal en peor”, agregó la dirigente Arce.
El director del Organismo Operativo de Tránsito, coronel Iván Quiroz, informó a Radio Fides que el corte de vías comenzó a las 04.00 en la zona de Ventilla, en la carretera a Oruro, y que una hora más tarde se instaló otro bloqueo en cercanías de la tranca de San Roque.
Según el policía, hasta las 09.00 se registraron 16 puntos de bloqueo en toda la ciudad de El Alto, pero también se reportó una concentración en la Ceja de El Alto que tendría la intención de bloquear el ingreso a la autopista que conecta el centro alteño con la ciudad de La Paz.
El jefe de Tránsito de la Terminal de Buses de La Paz, teniente coronel Douglas Uzquiano, indicó que se determinó suspender la salida de buses desde las 07.00, asimismo dijo que tienen la información que hay vehículos de transporte de pasajeros retenidos en el altiplano.
EL ALTO/Fides
