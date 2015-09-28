Quiñonez deja la selección por lesión

El arquero de Bolívar, Romel Quiñonez, fue apartado de la selección es la tarde del lunes, después de que el cuerpo médico de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol determinará que la lesión que tiene en la muñeca necesita un tratamiento de por lo menos 15 días.
El encargado de comunicar la baja de Quiñonez fue el director técnico de la selección, Julio César Baldivieso, quien dijo que el guardameta llegó con molestias a la concentración del equipo verde en la mañana del lunes.
“Hemos tomado la decisión de dejarlo en libertad tras los estudios, no podemos afectar la carrera de un gran arquero por estos dos partidos. Vamos a evaluar quién será el reemplazante”, especificó Baldivieso.
El estratega dijo que tiene tres candidatos para suplir la salida de Quiñones.
Además, Baldivieso agregó que otros tres jugadores están también en evaluación médica: Alejandro Chumacero, Fernando Martelli y Jair Torrico.
LA PAZ/Fides.
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy
your content. Please let me know. Thanks
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful post. Many
thanks for supplying this info.
Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Thanks
It’s an remarkable post designed for all the
online visitors; they will take advantage from it I am sure.
magnificent points altogether, you simply won a new reader.
What may you suggest about your put up that you just made
a few days ago? Any sure?
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from
somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would
really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got
your theme. With thanks
It’s awesome for me to have a web site, which is helpful for my experience.
thanks admin
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve
found something that helped me. Cheers!
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess
I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new
to everything. Do you have any tips for newbie blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
I’m not sure why but this site is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know
a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but
I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it
in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it
up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back in the future.
All the best
Hi, yup this piece of writing is in fact pleasant and I have
learned lot of things from it about blogging. thanks.
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss feed as I can not find your email
subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any?
Please allow me recognise so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
Yes! Finally something about olympic gold medals.
You’re so interesting! I do not believe I’ve read
through anything like that before. So great to find somebody with genuine thoughts on this subject.
Seriously.. thank you for starting this up.
This site is one thing that is required on the internet, someone with a little originality!