Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de septiembre de 2015 -- 16:46

Quiñonez deja la selección por lesión

El arquero Romel Quiñonez en la Copa América. (CONMEBOL)

El arquero de Bolívar, Romel Quiñonez, fue apartado de la selección es la tarde del lunes, después de que el cuerpo médico de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol determinará que la lesión que tiene en la muñeca necesita un  tratamiento de por lo menos 15 días.

El encargado de comunicar la baja de Quiñonez fue el director técnico de la selección, Julio César Baldivieso, quien dijo que el guardameta llegó con molestias a la concentración del equipo verde en la mañana del lunes.

“Hemos tomado la decisión de dejarlo en libertad tras los estudios, no podemos afectar la carrera de un gran arquero por estos dos partidos. Vamos a evaluar quién será el reemplazante”, especificó Baldivieso.

El estratega dijo que tiene tres candidatos para suplir la salida de Quiñones.

Además, Baldivieso agregó que otros tres jugadores están también en evaluación médica: Alejandro Chumacero, Fernando Martelli y Jair Torrico.

LA PAZ/Fides.

 

