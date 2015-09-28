Se perfila el mayor déficit comercial en 12 años

Bolivia registró en el período enero-agosto un déficit comercial de 61 millones de dólares y todo hace prever que el saldo final de la gestión comercial 2015 arrojará también cifras negativas, de más de 330 millones de dólares, el mayor déficit en 12 años.
Según el Instituto Boliviano de Comercio Exterior (IBCE), la caída de las exportaciones afecta de manera directa al crecimiento económico, por lo que es previsible que en 2016 no se logre un aumento del Producto Interno Bruto de 5,0 por ciento, como pretende el Gobierno.
El último año en que Bolivia había registrado un saldo comercial negativo fue el 2003, cuando el balance entre exportaciones e importaciones dio una diferencia negativa de 101 millones de dólares.
A partir de 2004 y hasta el 2014, el país registró una balanza comercial positiva, pero en el primer trimestre de 2015 registró un saldo negativo, aunque en el balance del primer semestre, hasta junio, hubo de nuevo cifras positivas, o superávit comercial.
Entre enero y marzo de la presente gestión el saldo comercial fue negativo en 36 millones de dólares, toda vez que las importaciones, que fueron de 2.352 millones de dólares, superaron a las exportaciones que llegaron a 2.316.
En el acumulado del primer semestre, de enero a junio, se logró un saldo comercial positivo: las exportaciones sumaron 4.687 millones de dólares, superando en 58.1 millones de dólares a las importaciones que registraron 4.629 millones.
Según las perspectivas del Instituto Boliviano de Comercio Exterior (IBCE), al finalizar la gestión 2015, Bolivia registrará un saldo comercial negativo de 336 millones de dólares aproximadamente, como consecuencia, principalmente, de la fuerte caída de los precios de hidrocarburos y minerales en el mercado internacional.
En el período de ocho meses enero-agosto de este año, las exportaciones llegaron a 6.180 millones de dólares, y las importaciones a 6.241 millones de dólares, arrojando un déficit o saldo negativo de 61 millones de dólares, de acuerdo con cifras oficiales del Instituto Nacional de Estadística.
Jimena León, jefa de la unidad de estadísticas del IBCE, explicó a radio Fides, que el valor de las exportaciones llegará a 9.356 millones de dólares, sin embargo las importaciones registrarán 9.692 millones, dejando un saldo negativo que tendrá sus consecuencias en el crecimiento económico del 2016.
“El PIB está respaldado en un 40 por ciento por las exportaciones y esta baja que tienen las exportaciones afecta en su totalidad al PIB y es posible que el próximo año no se pueda tener el mismo crecimiento de 2015 y afectará las políticas del gobierno, que se basa en el crecimiento”, señalo Léon.
La experta indico que las exportaciones tendrán una caída de 3.500 millones de dólares hasta fin de año, sin embargo las importaciones caerán mucho menos, en 800 millones de dólares.
En 2014 las exportaciones llegaron a 12.856 millones de dólares. En cuanto a las importaciones, en 2014, llegaron a 10.492 millones de dólares.
LA PAZ/Fides-Juan Carlos Barrionuevo
