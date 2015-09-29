Empresario Gill toma control de Ferroviaria Andina

El empresario paraguayo-venezolano Carlos Gill Ramírez confirmó la compra de la mitad de las acciones de la Empresa Ferroviaria Andina de Bolivia, un año después de haber hecho lo propio con la Empresa Ferroviaria Oriental, publica el diario La Razón de La Paz.
“Formamos parte importante del grupo operador en Ferroviaria Oriental y (tenemos el) 50 % de la Ferroviaria Andina. Es importante resaltar que en ambos casos el otro 50 % está en manos de los fondos de pensiones de Bolivia”, señaló Gill Ramírez en una entrevista con ese matutino paceño, en el que también es accionista mayoritario.
El empresario nació en Paraguay el 23 de julio de 1956 y le cupo realizar inversiones en América Latina en los sectores financiero, industrial y comercial. Según informes, a los 6 años fue a Venezuela debido a que sus padres debieron salir del país por el stronismo.
En junio de 2014, Gill compró al grupo estadounidense Genesee Wyoming la mitad del paquete accionarial en Ferroviaria Oriental, que opera las vías férreas del este de Bolivia, y hace unas semanas hizo lo mismo en el caso de la Ferroviaria Andina, que administra las redes del occidente y estaba en manos del grupo chileno Luksic.
Según información publicada en la página web de la Bolsa Boliviana de Valores (BBV), el empresario fue nombrado presidente del directorio de Ferroviaria Andina el pasado 8 de septiembre.
Dentro de la nómina difundida en el sitio de la BBV aparece como síndico titular el abogado boliviano Walker San Miguel, que fue ministro de Defensa del Gobierno de Evo Morales entre 2006 y 2010 y también fue cónsul en Chile entre 2010 y 2011.
El Gobierno de Morales estudiaba hasta hace unos años nacionalizar los ferrocarriles, aunque esa posibilidad no ha vuelto a ser mencionada por las autoridades. En cambio, el Ejecutivo boliviano se ha planteado construir un tren bioceánico que una el océano Pacífico y el Atlántico, pasando por regiones de Bolivia.
Gill dijo a La Razón que las ferroviarias Andina y Oriental apoyarán esa propuesta gubernamental porque una parte significativa de la red bioceánica la conforman las dos grandes líneas. Indicó que tiene un proyecto para integrar los sistemas ferroviarios del oriente y occidente bolivianos.
Tomado de Leo.bo
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on eliminate debt.
Regards
It’s hard to come by educated people in this particular topic, however, you seem like you know what
you’re talking about! Thanks
Thank you for every other magnificent article.
Where else may just anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect method of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the look for such information.
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but
good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was
just wondering if you get a lot of spam comments?
If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you
can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy
so any assistance is very much appreciated.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very
often inside case you shield this increase.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult
to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and
visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a great
job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super fast for
me on Firefox. Superb Blog!
I think that is one of the most significant info for me.
And i’m happy reading your article. But wanna observation on some general issues, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is in point of fact nice :
D. Just right activity, cheers
I do not even know how I stopped up here, but I assumed this post used to be great.
I don’t recognise who you’re but definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger
in case you are not already. Cheers!
That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the
blogosphere. Short but very precise info… Many thanks for sharing this
one. A must read post!
Hi there, this weekend is fastidious designed for me, for the reason that this point in time i am
reading this enormous educational post here at my home.
I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours nowadays, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is lovely worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and
bloggers made just right content material as you did, the
web can be much more helpful than ever before.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as
well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare
to see a great blog like this one nowadays.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your
blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Wow! Finally I got a weblog from where I be capable of truly get helpful information regarding my study and knowledge.
I read this post completely on the topic of the comparison of most recent and preceding technologies, it’s remarkable
article.
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me.
Kudos!
Hi, i feel that i noticed you visited my blog so i came to return the want?.I am trying to in finding things to improve my
web site!I suppose its ok to make use of some of your ideas!!
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together
with your website in internet explorer, could
test this? IE nonetheless is the market leader and a good portion of other people
will omit your great writing because of this problem.
My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page for a second time.
It’s remarkable in support of me to have a web site, which is helpful designed for my experience.
thanks admin
Excellent post! We will be linking to this particularly great post on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
I used to be able to find good advice from your articles.