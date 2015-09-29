Fecha de publicación: Martes 29 de septiembre de 2015 -- 16:43

Empresario Gill toma control de Ferroviaria Andina

Un tren de la Ferroviaria Andina transporta minerales por el altiplano boliviano. (FCA)

Un tren de la Ferroviaria Andina transporta minerales por el altiplano boliviano. (FCA)

El empresario paraguayo-venezolano Carlos Gill Ramírez confirmó la compra de la mitad de las acciones de la Empresa Ferroviaria Andina de Bolivia, un año después de haber hecho lo propio con la Empresa Ferroviaria Oriental, publica el diario La Razón de La Paz.

“Formamos parte importante del grupo operador en Ferroviaria Oriental y (tenemos el) 50 % de la Ferroviaria Andina. Es importante resaltar que en ambos casos el otro 50 % está en manos de los fondos de pensiones de Bolivia”, señaló Gill Ramírez en una entrevista con ese matutino paceño, en el que también es accionista mayoritario.

El empresario nació en Paraguay el 23 de julio de 1956 y le cupo realizar inversiones en América Latina en los sectores financiero, industrial y comercial. Según informes, a los 6 años fue a Venezuela debido a que sus padres debieron salir del país por el stronismo.

En junio de 2014, Gill compró al grupo estadounidense Genesee Wyoming la mitad del paquete accionarial en Ferroviaria Oriental, que opera las vías férreas del este de Bolivia, y hace unas semanas hizo lo mismo en el caso de la Ferroviaria Andina, que administra las redes del occidente y estaba en manos del grupo chileno Luksic.

Según información publicada en la página web de la Bolsa Boliviana de Valores (BBV), el empresario fue nombrado presidente del directorio de Ferroviaria Andina el pasado 8 de septiembre.

Dentro de la nómina difundida en el sitio de la BBV aparece como síndico titular el abogado boliviano Walker San Miguel, que fue ministro de Defensa del Gobierno de Evo Morales entre 2006 y 2010 y también fue cónsul en Chile entre 2010 y 2011.

El Gobierno de Morales estudiaba hasta hace unos años nacionalizar los ferrocarriles, aunque esa posibilidad no ha vuelto a ser mencionada por las autoridades. En cambio, el Ejecutivo boliviano se ha planteado construir un tren bioceánico que una el océano Pacífico y el Atlántico, pasando por regiones de Bolivia.

Gill dijo a La Razón que las ferroviarias Andina y Oriental apoyarán esa propuesta gubernamental porque una parte significativa de la red bioceánica la conforman las dos grandes líneas. Indicó que tiene un proyecto para integrar los sistemas ferroviarios del oriente y occidente bolivianos.

Tomado de Leo.bo

23 comments on “Empresario Gill toma control de Ferroviaria Andina

  3. Thank you for every other magnificent article.
    Where else may just anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect method of writing?
    I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the look for such information.

    Responder

  4. I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but
    good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  5. Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was
    just wondering if you get a lot of spam comments?
    If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you
    can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy
    so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  6. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very
    often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  7. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult
    to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and
    visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a great
    job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super fast for
    me on Firefox. Superb Blog!

    Responder

  8. I think that is one of the most significant info for me.
    And i’m happy reading your article. But wanna observation on some general issues, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is in point of fact nice :
    D. Just right activity, cheers

    Responder

  12. I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours nowadays, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours.
    It is lovely worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and
    bloggers made just right content material as you did, the
    web can be much more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  13. I am really impressed with your writing skills as
    well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
    Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare
    to see a great blog like this one nowadays.

    Responder

  14. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
    knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
    newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
    quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your
    blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  20. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I might as well check things out.
    I like what I see so now i’m following you.
    Look forward to exploring your web page for a second time.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>