Evo en ONU: Bolivia volverá al mar “tarde o temprano, con justicia”

El presidente Evo Morales dijo el lunes por la noche en Naciones Unidas en Nueva York que, “tarde o temprano” Bolivia volverá al mar de modo pacífico, con el apoyo del mundo y de manera concertada y dialogada con Chile, país con el que mantiene un juicio en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya.
“Tarde o temprano, con justicia, con el apoyo del mundo entero, espero que sea con diálogo concertado, para bien de nuestros pueblos”, dijo Morales durante el discurso que ofreció al plenario de la 70 Asamblea de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (NNUU).
Después de que su colega chilena Michelle Bachelet –con quien se entrevistó durante 2 minutos más tempano en Nueva York– pidiera, en el mismo foro y sin referirse explícitamente al diferendo con Bolivia, respeto a los tratados internacionales, Morales demandó diálogo a Chile para evitar que el juicio en la CIJ, radicado en 2013, arroje la fórmula ominosa de ganadores y perdedores.
“No queremos ganadores ni perdedores; juntos ganemos para bien de nuestros pueblos”, enfatizó, también sin mencionar directamente al gobierno de La Moneda.
La exhortación del líder boliviano se registró cuatro días después que la CIJ fallara por dirimir el fondo de la demanda marítima de Bolivia y negara la razón a Chile que planteó un recurso de incompetencia.
“Bolivia recibe con mucha sencillez, humildad y dignidad (el fallo), porque la máxima instancia para hacer justicia en el mundo reconoce que hay un tema pendiente” desde 1879, cuando se consumó la invasión chilena al entonces puerto de Antofagasta, entre Bolivia y Chile, dijo.
“Somos dos hermanos vecinos, cómo toda la vida podemos estar enfrentados”, señaló.
Bolivia resignó ese año por la fuerza de las armas sus 400 km lineales de costa y 120.000 km2 de riquísimos territorios mineros de su ex departamento de Atacama que desembocan en el mar.
El mandatario boliviano dijo, en tono de gratitud, que la causa marítima de Bolivia ha recibido la adhesión del papa Francisco y de su antecesor Juan Pablo II, como así de 4 expresidentes de Estados Unidos, instituciones y movimientos sociales.
Bolivia demanda un paso soberano con continuidad territorial al Océano Pacífico, lo más ideal, por la frontera de Chile con Perú en la desembocadura al mar.
LA PAZ-NUEVA YORK/ABI
