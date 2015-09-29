FIFA: Suiza extraditará a costarricense Li a EEUU

“Eduardo Li es sospechoso de haber aceptado sobornos de una empresa estadounidense para la atribución de derechos de marketing para los partidos de clasificación para el Mundial de 2018″, indicó la Oficina Federal de la justicia suiza en un comunicado.
Eduardo Li, ingeniero de 55 años, fue uno de los directivos que quedó detenido el pasado 27 de mayo en un operativo sin precedentes que se llevó a cabo en el hotel Baur au Lac de Zurich, en las horas previas a un Congreso Ejecutivo de la FIFA.
Poco a poco, la Justicia suiza autoriza la extradición de los imputados en el escándalo en la FIFA para que sean juzgados en los Estados Unidos. El último había sido el venezolano Rafael Esquivel, que hace unos días (23 de septiembre) se sumó a Eugenio Figueredo, quien fue extraditado el pasado 17 de septiembre.
Quién es Eduardo Li
Este dirigente llegó al fútbol profesional en 2002, cuando decidió sumarse a la dirigencia del club de su ciudad natal, el Municipal Puntarenas. El equipo estaba en la segunda división de su país y lo llevó a la élite.
Dos años después compró la franquicia de la Asociación Deportiva Santa Bárbara -de primera división- y fundó el Puntarenas FC, y se colocó como primer presidente. Apenas le tomó tres años hacerse fuerte en la Federación de su país. Se postuló y ganó la presidencia de la Fedefútbol en 2007, un año después de que la selección tica fracasara en el Mundial de Alemania 2006.
Los éxitos juveniles y mayores de una generación interesante de futbolistas costarricenses le dieron aún más notoriedad como dirigente. Desde 2013 se sumó al Comité Ejecutivo de la Concacaf y, al año siguiente, logró que Costa Rica organice su primer mundial (Femenino Sub 17).
En abril de 2014, fue elegido como representante de Concacaf para el Comité Ejecutivo de la FIFA. La Justicia suiza lo implica en la causa que investiga el pago y cobro de sobornos y otras irregularidades que empañan al fútbol mundial.
Tomado de Infobae
