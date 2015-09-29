Fecha de publicación: Martes 29 de septiembre de 2015 -- 20:02

Imputan a 11 personas por corrupción en Comteco

comteco

El Ministerio Público imputó por los delitos de contratos lesivos al Estado y legitimación de ganancias ilícitas a 11 personas por el uso ilegal de 17 millones de dólares de la Cooperativa de Telecomunicaciones de Cochabamba (Comteco) para la compra de acciones de la Empresa de Luz y Fuerza (ELFEC) en 2008, informó el martes el abogado Ronald Pinto.

“La imputación formal fue firmada por los fiscales Jaquelín Ponce, Limber Claure y Ever Iriarte”, estableció.

Los involucrados son Juan de Dios Angulo, Franz Gonzales Zurita, José Valenzuela Solíz, Jaime de Ugarte, Jaime Valenzuela Mercado, Carlos Zenteno Heredia, Edgar Soriano Lea Plaza, Orlando Jordán, Mauricio Méndez, Álvaro Fernando Gamboa Achá y Víctor Hugo Franco.

Los imputados son ex y actuales ejecutivos y miembros de los consejos de Administración y Vigilancia de Comteco.

Según Pinto, la Fiscalía tomó la decisión en el caso tras confirmar que los involucrados aprobaron el uso de más de 17 millones de dólares de Comteco para adquirir el 52,12% de acciones de ELFEC que consiguió una empresa denominada Soelbo S.A. de manera comprobadamente ilícita luego de su conformación irregular en Panamá.

“Ellos hicieron la compra sabiendo que la empresa era fantasma y además actuaron a espaldas de los socios de Comteco porque nunca hicieron aprobar la compra con los socios”, aseveró.

Pinto agregó que la investigación de la Fiscalía del caso estableció que los imputados actuaron de esa forma para realizar la “compra como sea y beneficiarse con parte de los 17 millones de dólares pagados”.

“Lo que hicieron fue repartirse el dinero entre todos, entre los miembros de la empresa fantasma y los directivos que pagaron esa suma millonaria”, complementó.

El abogado estableció que los imputados por esos hechos ilícitos serán sometidos a una audiencia de medidas cautelares en los próximos días, donde mencionó que el Ministerio Público pedirá su detención preventiva.

LA PAZ / ABI

