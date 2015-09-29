Imputan a 11 personas por corrupción en Comteco

El Ministerio Público imputó por los delitos de contratos lesivos al Estado y legitimación de ganancias ilícitas a 11 personas por el uso ilegal de 17 millones de dólares de la Cooperativa de Telecomunicaciones de Cochabamba (Comteco) para la compra de acciones de la Empresa de Luz y Fuerza (ELFEC) en 2008, informó el martes el abogado Ronald Pinto.
“La imputación formal fue firmada por los fiscales Jaquelín Ponce, Limber Claure y Ever Iriarte”, estableció.
Los involucrados son Juan de Dios Angulo, Franz Gonzales Zurita, José Valenzuela Solíz, Jaime de Ugarte, Jaime Valenzuela Mercado, Carlos Zenteno Heredia, Edgar Soriano Lea Plaza, Orlando Jordán, Mauricio Méndez, Álvaro Fernando Gamboa Achá y Víctor Hugo Franco.
Los imputados son ex y actuales ejecutivos y miembros de los consejos de Administración y Vigilancia de Comteco.
Según Pinto, la Fiscalía tomó la decisión en el caso tras confirmar que los involucrados aprobaron el uso de más de 17 millones de dólares de Comteco para adquirir el 52,12% de acciones de ELFEC que consiguió una empresa denominada Soelbo S.A. de manera comprobadamente ilícita luego de su conformación irregular en Panamá.
“Ellos hicieron la compra sabiendo que la empresa era fantasma y además actuaron a espaldas de los socios de Comteco porque nunca hicieron aprobar la compra con los socios”, aseveró.
Pinto agregó que la investigación de la Fiscalía del caso estableció que los imputados actuaron de esa forma para realizar la “compra como sea y beneficiarse con parte de los 17 millones de dólares pagados”.
“Lo que hicieron fue repartirse el dinero entre todos, entre los miembros de la empresa fantasma y los directivos que pagaron esa suma millonaria”, complementó.
El abogado estableció que los imputados por esos hechos ilícitos serán sometidos a una audiencia de medidas cautelares en los próximos días, donde mencionó que el Ministerio Público pedirá su detención preventiva.
LA PAZ / ABI
F*ckin’ tremendous issues here. I’m very happy to peer your article. Thank you so much and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
It’s really a cool and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful information with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
What’s up every one, here every person is sharing these familiarity, so it’s good to read this blog, and I used to visit this weblog all the time.
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no data backup.
Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your
favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the
simplest factor to consider of. I say to
you, I certainly get annoyed while other folks consider issues
that they plainly do not recognise about. You managed to hit
the nail upon the top as smartly as outlined out the whole thing with no need
side-effects , other folks could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
Yes! Finally something about world soccer.
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I have found something which helped me.
Appreciate it!
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I
stumbleupon everyday. It’s always interesting to read
through articles from other authors and use a little something from
their websites.
I blog frequently and I seriously thank you for your information. This great
article has really peaked my interest. I
will book mark your website and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I subscribed to your RSS feed too.
What’s up, after reading this remarkable paragraph i am as well glad
to share my experience here with colleagues.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Hello, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this
post. It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
Just desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your
post is simply great and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to grab
your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have
done a extraordinary job!
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to
be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they just don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and
defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Hi there colleagues, its wonderful post regarding educationand fully defined, keep it up all the time.
When I originally commented I seem to have clicked the -Notify
me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I receive
4 emails with the same comment. Is there an easy method you are able to remove
me from that service? Thanks!
In fact no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of then its up to other viewers that they will assist,
so here it takes place.
Hi there, all the time i used to check webpage posts here in the
early hours in the break of day, because i enjoy to find out more and more.
Hi there, I discovered your blog by way of Google even as
looking for a similar subject, your web site came up, it looks good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just was alert to your weblog thru Google, and located that it is really informative.
I’m going to be careful for brussels. I will be grateful if you proceed this in future.
Lots of folks might be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
May I just say what a relief to uncover an individual who genuinely understands what they’re
discussing on the web. You actually realize how to bring a problem to light
and make it important. A lot more people should check this out and understand this side of the story.
I can’t believe you aren’t more popular given that you surely have the gift.
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet
I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will
be much more useful than ever before.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
find this matter to be actually something which
I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang
of it!
My brother suggested I may like this blog. He was entirely right.
This submit truly made my day. You can not consider just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was
a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but
I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea
shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely
off topic but I had to tell someone!