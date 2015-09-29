Terminan bloqueos en El Alto, se reanudan viajes de buses

La terminal de buses de La Paz fue reabierta en la madrugada del martes, permitiendo la reanudación de la salida y llegada de vehículos de transporte de pasajeros, luego de un día de paralización provocada por bloqueos de padres de familia en El Alto que demandaban mejoras en las escuelas.
Los buses de La Paz rumbo a Oruro, Cochabamba, Santa Cruz y otras ciudades comenzaron a partir a las 4:00 de la madrugada de la terminal del centro paceño, informaron autoridades oficiales responsables de la seguridad del lugar.
¨Ha sido un gran perjuicio, pero felizmente ya todo está normalizado”, dijo a primera hora de la mañana una empleada de una flota de buses.
Los padres de familia de El Alto, que bloquearon varios puntos de esa ciudad, paso obligado de acceso a La Paz desde otros departamentos y desde las poblaciones del lago Titicaca y de la frontera con Perú, anunciaron el fin de su protesta casi a la medianoche pasada, luego de firmar un acuerdo con la alcaldesa alteña, Soledad Chapetón.
El acuerdo consiste en los bloqueos quedaron sin efecto a cambio de que la alcaldesa destituya a la directora de educación del municipio y orden que se aceleren los trabajos de reparación y equipamiento de las escuelas de El Alto, las cuales según los padres tienen muchas deficiencias.
EL ALTO/Fides
