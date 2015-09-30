Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 30 de septiembre de 2015 -- 08:29

Carlos Mesa en Chile: Bolivia cumplirá lo que determine la CIJ

Carlos Mesa en el programa El Informante de la televisión estatal de Chile . (TVN)

Carlos Mesa en el programa El Informante de la televisión estatal de Chile . (TVN)

Bolivia cumplirá, cualquiera sea, la decisión de la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, sostuvo el martes por la noche el expresidente boliviano y vocero internacional de la demanda marítima  de Bolivia, Carlos Mesa durante una entrevista en el canal estatal de Chile.

“Chile dice que respeta los acuerdos internacionales por lo que deberá cumplir lo que la Corte le diga que haga”, indicó mesa en el programa El Informante que emite Televisión Nacional (TVN)

Cinco días después que la CIJ fallara por dirimir en el fondo del juicio marítimo de Bolivia a Chile, radicado en 2013, Mesa dijo que, lo mismo, Bolivia observará la decisión del alto tribunal.

“Bolivia va a someterse al fallo de La Haya sea éste favorable o no lo sea”, afirmó Mesa, e3n varias oportunidades ante la pregunta del periodista Juan Manuel Astorga.

Ante el auditorio de TVN, Mesa explicó que Bolivia basa su demanda marítima a Chile en el conjunto de compromisos de Estado no honrados y formulados por Chile a lo largo del siglo XX para restaurar la calidad marítima de Bolivia.

“Bolivia recibe compromisos de Chile sobre acceso soberano al mar. El pedido (a la CIJ) nace de esos compromisos”, sostuvo el intelectual boliviano.

Bolivia reivindica desde 1879 una salida propia al mar.

Durante la entrevista en el programa El Informante, Mesa declinó referirse a temas de política interna, pero indicó el presidente Evo Morales, no necesitó enarbolar el juicio marítimo a Chile para volver a ganar las elecciones de octubre de 2014.

“Evo Morales ganó las elecciones sin necesidad de usar el tema marítimo” .

Mesa rebatió una insinuación de sus contradictores sobre la decisión de volver a postularse a la Presidencia de Bolivia en las elecciones de fines de 2019, por parte del presidente Evo Morales.

LA PAZ/ Fides.

 

,
17 comments on “Carlos Mesa en Chile: Bolivia cumplirá lo que determine la CIJ

  1. Terrific article! This is the type of info that are
    meant to be shared across the net. Shame on the search engines for now
    not positioning this publish upper! Come on over and discuss with my web site .
    Thanks =)

    Responder

  3. you are truly a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible.
    It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick.
    In addition, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed
    a magnificent process on this topic!

    Responder

  6. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would
    never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
    I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  8. You are so cool! I don’t think I’ve truly read through anything like that before.
    So great to find another person with some original
    thoughts on this topic. Really.. thanks for starting this up.
    This site is one thing that is needed on the web, someone
    with a bit of originality!

    Responder

  11. Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉
    I am going to revisit once again since I saved as a favorite it.
    Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.

    Responder

  12. Howdy! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my
    iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
    If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!

    Responder

  15. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of
    house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
    Reading this info So i’m satisfied to express that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
    I so much surely will make sure to don?t forget this website and provides it a glance
    on a relentless basis.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>