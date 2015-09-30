Carlos Mesa en Chile: Bolivia cumplirá lo que determine la CIJ

Bolivia cumplirá, cualquiera sea, la decisión de la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, sostuvo el martes por la noche el expresidente boliviano y vocero internacional de la demanda marítima de Bolivia, Carlos Mesa durante una entrevista en el canal estatal de Chile.
“Chile dice que respeta los acuerdos internacionales por lo que deberá cumplir lo que la Corte le diga que haga”, indicó mesa en el programa El Informante que emite Televisión Nacional (TVN)
Cinco días después que la CIJ fallara por dirimir en el fondo del juicio marítimo de Bolivia a Chile, radicado en 2013, Mesa dijo que, lo mismo, Bolivia observará la decisión del alto tribunal.
“Bolivia va a someterse al fallo de La Haya sea éste favorable o no lo sea”, afirmó Mesa, e3n varias oportunidades ante la pregunta del periodista Juan Manuel Astorga.
Ante el auditorio de TVN, Mesa explicó que Bolivia basa su demanda marítima a Chile en el conjunto de compromisos de Estado no honrados y formulados por Chile a lo largo del siglo XX para restaurar la calidad marítima de Bolivia.
“Bolivia recibe compromisos de Chile sobre acceso soberano al mar. El pedido (a la CIJ) nace de esos compromisos”, sostuvo el intelectual boliviano.
Bolivia reivindica desde 1879 una salida propia al mar.
Durante la entrevista en el programa El Informante, Mesa declinó referirse a temas de política interna, pero indicó el presidente Evo Morales, no necesitó enarbolar el juicio marítimo a Chile para volver a ganar las elecciones de octubre de 2014.
“Evo Morales ganó las elecciones sin necesidad de usar el tema marítimo” .
Mesa rebatió una insinuación de sus contradictores sobre la decisión de volver a postularse a la Presidencia de Bolivia en las elecciones de fines de 2019, por parte del presidente Evo Morales.
LA PAZ/ Fides.
Terrific article! This is the type of info that are
meant to be shared across the net. Shame on the search engines for now
not positioning this publish upper! Come on over and discuss with my web site .
Thanks =)
Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a
blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The total glance of your
site is magnificent, as smartly as the content material!
you are truly a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible.
It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick.
In addition, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed
a magnificent process on this topic!
constantly i used to read smaller posts which also clear their motive, and that is also
happening with this paragraph which I am reading at this time.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really recognise what you are talking
approximately! Bookmarked. Please also discuss with my site =).
We will have a link exchange contract between us
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would
never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
These are truly impressive ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some good points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
You are so cool! I don’t think I’ve truly read through anything like that before.
So great to find another person with some original
thoughts on this topic. Really.. thanks for starting this up.
This site is one thing that is needed on the web, someone
with a bit of originality!
Levaquin Medicine Express Delivery Cialis Cost Best Place To Get Viagra
It’s not my first time to go to see this web site, i am
browsing this website dailly and get pleasant data from here every day.
Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉
I am going to revisit once again since I saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.
Howdy! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my
iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!
Normally I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like
to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so!
Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very great
article.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my web
site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of
house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
Reading this info So i’m satisfied to express that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
I so much surely will make sure to don?t forget this website and provides it a glance
on a relentless basis.
Cheap Retin A [url=http://cialprices.com]cialis[/url] Pharmacie Cialis Prix
What’s up mates, its great paragraph about educationand completely explained, keep it up
all the time.