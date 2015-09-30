Emaverde elabora techos, macetas y un prototipo de basurero con plastimadera

La Empresa Municipal de Áreas Verdes (Emaverde), a través de su taller de plastimadera, innova productos como macetas, techos de parques infantiles y un prototipo de basurero hechos en base a material plástico reciclado, según una nota de prensa.
El encargado de dicho taller, Hugo Lamas, informó que, recientemente, se ha innovado en la producción de techos para los parques infantiles. El material ya se luce en juegos infantiles en seis parques, entre ellas Villa Salomé, del Ingeniero y el puente colgante de Pajchani.
“Nosotros también hemos elaborado macetas para las mismas plantas que se producen en Emaverde. Tenemos diferentes diseños y tamaños. Estos productos hemos puesto a la venta a terceros que lo requieren”, explicó Lamas.
Por otro lado explico que recientemente se hizo un basurero y al momento se están analizando la posibilidad de instalar estos materiales en los parques que administra Emaverde. “Tenemos un prototipo y lo empezaremos a probar para luego incursionar en los demás parques”, explicó el funcionario.
A principios de este año, la Comuna incorporó 525 juegos de mesas y bancas de alta resistencia elaborados con material de residuos sólidos para las unidades educativas del nivel secundario de la ciudad de La Paz.
La entidad descentralizada edil viene elaborando los muebles desde julio de 2014, cumpliendo las especificaciones técnicas realizadas por la Dirección de Educación de la Comuna.
En julio de 2014 se inició el trabajo de la planta de Clasificación de Residuos Sólidos en el Relleno Sanitario de Alpacoma y de Plastimadera en los predios de Emaverde de Cotahuma, favoreciendo al medio ambiente con el reciclaje y la reutilización de los residuos sólidos.
LA PAZ/Fides
