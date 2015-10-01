La Fiscalía citará a periodistas sospechosos de haber recibido dinero de la FBF

El fiscal general de Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, informó este jueves que la comisión de fiscales que investiga el caso de presunta corrupción en la Federación Boliviana de Futbol (FBF) convocará a declarar a periodistas sospechosos de haber recibido recursos de la entidad deportiva y de sus directivos.
“Ha llegado una lista en el cual algunos periodista se hubieran beneficiado con viajes, con algunos recursos, entonces es parte de la investigación”, dijo Guerrero.
La autoridad reveló que “cada día van saliendo más datos, cada día se va conociendo (sobre) más dinero” del que se beneficiaron, incluso, personas particulares y ajenas “que no tiene nada que ver con el futbol”.
Con el trabajo que están realizando los auditores forenses se pretende conocer la forma en que se han dispuesto estos dineros.
Además explicó que la dirigencia de la FBF no declaró todo el monto que recibió. “De acuerdo a los estados financieros, vemos que el monto que se ha recibido es superior, es muchísimo más del que declararon los señores Chávez y compañía”, sostuvo.
En el marco de las investigaciones por presunta corrupción en la federación de fútbol, cinco dirigentes y un funcionario fueron imputados formalmente por el Ministerio Público, cuatro de ellos cumplen una detención preventiva en cárceles y dos tienen medidas sustitutivas.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides
