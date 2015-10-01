Fecha de publicación: Jueves 1 de octubre de 2015 -- 08:03

La tentación

La cotidiana tentación del periodismo en el mundo de hoy es la superficialidad. Hay otras tentaciones diarias para los que se afanan por brillar en los Medios de Comunicación Social, en las Redes Sociales y en los diversos escenarios de los audenominados Medios Alternativos.

Lo alternativo da para casi todo en el tiempo actual. Los protagonistas de ese escenario específico pretenden protestar con lo tradicional, con lo ya conocido, para liderar medios diferentes, con mayor o menor acierto y con variopinta responsabilidad.

Lo superficial es lo que parece sin investigación, sin análisis, sin reflexión y con gran velocidad. La velocidad se ha convertido ya, lamentablemente, en sinónimo de garantía para mostrar la principal característica del tiempo presente.

Los periodistas nos subimos a la turbina de la velocidad con la ilusión de que estamos mejor ubicados en este tiempo con la supuesta exigencia de correr de manera veloz para no ser  superados por los demás, en escenarios en los que la competencia intenta valorar mucho más lo rápido que lo reflexivo.

Pero, la velocidad en la difusión de noticias, comentarios, opiniones, análisis, reflexiones, investigaciones, y sus escenarios colaterales, no es garantía por sí misma. Se puede escribir sin motivo ni destino a gran velocidad y, con una consecuencia ya conocida: la superficialidad. Esa superficialidad sólo puede ser superada con una palabra que tampoco está de moda hoy en día: esfuerzo. Para informar, como para todo en la vida, el esfuerzo es parte de la rutina diaria si queremos evitar la tan dañina superficialidad.

