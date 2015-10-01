Fecha de publicación: Jueves 1 de octubre de 2015 -- 18:41

Selección: Rodrigo Ramallo se lesiona

El jugador Rodrigo Ramallo en una práctica de la selección. (APG)

La tarde del jueves Rodrigo Ramallo abandonó la práctica de la selección lesionado de su pierna izquierda,  y puso en duda su participación en los  juegos contra Uruguay el próximo 8 en La Paz y con Ecuador el 13 en Quito.

Después de realizar la práctica en la tarde del jueves Ramallo  la dejo antes de que concluya y fue llevado de inmediato a un centro médico para su evaluación, y conocer si la lesión que sufre es  de cuidado o es leve.

El cuerpo técnico evitó dar explicaciones sobre  cómo se lesionó el jugador de The Strongest, y anunciaron que una vez conocido el parte médico será difundido a los medios.

En la tarde también se reunieron los médicos de la selección y del club Bolívar para evaluar la situación de Damián Lizio y evitar otro mal entedido como lo que ocurrió con el guardameta Romel Quiñoñes, que convocado estando lesionado y  en las practicas con la selección se agravó su dolencia.

El volante Jhasmani Campos,  se incorporó a la práctica de la “verde” en la tarde  del jueves e indicó que llega bastante motivado, porque pasa por un buen momento en el club Kazma de Kuwait donde juega.

LA PAZ/Fides

