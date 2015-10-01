Selección: Rodrigo Ramallo se lesiona

La tarde del jueves Rodrigo Ramallo abandonó la práctica de la selección lesionado de su pierna izquierda, y puso en duda su participación en los juegos contra Uruguay el próximo 8 en La Paz y con Ecuador el 13 en Quito.
Después de realizar la práctica en la tarde del jueves Ramallo la dejo antes de que concluya y fue llevado de inmediato a un centro médico para su evaluación, y conocer si la lesión que sufre es de cuidado o es leve.
El cuerpo técnico evitó dar explicaciones sobre cómo se lesionó el jugador de The Strongest, y anunciaron que una vez conocido el parte médico será difundido a los medios.
En la tarde también se reunieron los médicos de la selección y del club Bolívar para evaluar la situación de Damián Lizio y evitar otro mal entedido como lo que ocurrió con el guardameta Romel Quiñoñes, que convocado estando lesionado y en las practicas con la selección se agravó su dolencia.
El volante Jhasmani Campos, se incorporó a la práctica de la “verde” en la tarde del jueves e indicó que llega bastante motivado, porque pasa por un buen momento en el club Kazma de Kuwait donde juega.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include almost all vital infos.
I would like to see extra posts like this
.
Very good post! We are linking to this great content on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
Great post but I was wondering if you could write a litte
more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you
could elaborate a little bit further. Cheers!
I’ll right away seize your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly allow me realize so that
I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found
this board and I find It really useful & it helped
me out a lot. I am hoping to provide one thing back and aid
others like you helped me.
Amazing! Its actually amazing post, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this paragraph.
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn.
That is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thank you for the post.
I’ll certainly return.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is required to get
setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Kudos
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever
work and exposure! Keep up the good works guys I’ve added
you guys to my own blogroll.
Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did
you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my
blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme.
Kudos
This design is steller! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to
start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A few of my blog audience have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?
Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I will
definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I am sure they will be benefited from this site.
If some one wishes expert view on the topic of running a blog after that
i suggest him/her to visit this web site, Keep up the nice work.
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative
in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a
marvellous job!
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which
helped me. Thanks a lot!
I’m not sure why but this site is loading incredibly slow
for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem
on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem
still exists.
magnificent points altogether, you just gained a new reader.
What could you suggest in regards to your put up that you made a
few days ago? Any certain?
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!
Wonderful site. Lots of useful info here. I’m sending it to a few
friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks in your
sweat!
This is the right website for anyone who wishes to understand this topic.
You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa).
You certainly put a brand new spin on a topic that has been written about for decades.
Great stuff, just excellent!
I am curious to find out what blog system you’re utilizing?
I’m having some minor security issues with my latest site and I’d like
to find something more secure. Do you have any recommendations?
Excellent pieces. Keep posting such kind of information on your blog.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You’ve performed a great job. I’ll certainly digg it
and in my opinion suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this website.