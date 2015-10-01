TSE no puede sancionar por campañas anticipadas al referendo

La presidenta del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), Katya Uriona, aclaró el jueves que esa institución no puede sancionar a nadie por hacer campañas anticipadas al referendo constitucional, anunciado para febrero de 2016, mientras no reciba oficialmente la ley de convocatoria para la consulta.
“Una vez que recibimos la ley, consideramos que el reglamento y la convocatoria de la ley que recibamos nos va a permitir aplicar la reglamentación, anticipadamente el Tribunal no tiene esta competencia”, dijo.
Uriona aclaró que aún no ha llegado a su despacho la ley de convocatoria a referendo constitucional, para aprobar o rechazar la modificación de la Constitución Política del Estado, que permite la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales y el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera en las elecciones 2019.
Anoche fue aprobada la pregunta del referendo por la Comisión Mixta de Constitución de la Asamblea Legislativa, y se espera que en las próximas horas sea remitida al TSE, para su revisión correspondiente.
Sin embargo, una vez aprobada la ley de modificación parcial de la Carta Magna, tanto el oficialismo como la oposición iniciaron campañas mediáticas tanto por el “Sí”, como por el “No”.
Al respecto, la presidenta del TSE aclaró que las personas están en su derecho de hacer campaña, sin correr el riesgo de ser sancionadas, mientras no se oficialice mediante una ley la convocatoria al referendo.
“Efectivamente es el artículo 231 que establece faltas electorales, y estas están referidas a procesos electorales como los procesos de elección nacional, los procesos de elección subnacional, entendemos que este proceso de referendo nos permite otra vez asumir competencia”, puntualizó.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
Howdy! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thanks a lot!
Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my web site thus i got here to return the favor?.I
am trying to find issues to enhance my site!I assume its good enough to use some of
your concepts!!
Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook
group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would
really appreciate your content. Please let me know.
Cheers
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for
additional information about the issue and found most
people will go along with your views on this site.
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this site,
as i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this
site conations genuinely good funny stuff too.
Excellent way of telling, and fastidious piece of
writing to obtain data regarding my presentation focus, which i am going
to convey in academy.
I am not certain where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I must spend some time learning more or figuring out more.
Thanks for excellent info I used to be looking for this information for my mission.
It is in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad
that you shared this useful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for
sharing.
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some
of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and
I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
I know this web site offers quality depending content and additional
material, is there any other web site which gives these kinds of things
in quality?
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post plus
the rest of the site is also very good.
Useful information. Lucky me I found your website by accident,
and I’m surprised why this accident did not came about
earlier! I bookmarked it.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people for this topic, but you seem like
you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
It’s actually a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this helpful info with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hi to every one, the contents present at this site are genuinely remarkable for people knowledge,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
I have been surfing online more than three hours lately, but
I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material
as you did, the web will be much more helpful than ever before.
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and amusing,
and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
The problem is an issue that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy I stumbled across this during my search for something
concerning this.
I blog quite often and I really thank you for your content.
This article has really peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your blog and keep checking for new information about
once per week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am actually impressed to read everthing
at single place.