Fecha de publicación: Jueves 1 de octubre de 2015 -- 17:42

TSE no puede sancionar por campañas anticipadas al referendo

Katy Uriona, presidenta del Tribunal Supremo Electoral. (APG)

La presidenta del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), Katya Uriona, aclaró el jueves que esa institución no puede sancionar a nadie por hacer campañas anticipadas al referendo constitucional, anunciado para febrero de 2016, mientras no reciba oficialmente la ley de convocatoria para la consulta.

“Una vez que recibimos la ley, consideramos que el reglamento y la convocatoria de la ley que recibamos nos va a permitir aplicar la reglamentación, anticipadamente el Tribunal no tiene esta competencia”, dijo.

Uriona aclaró que aún no ha llegado a su despacho la ley de convocatoria a referendo constitucional, para aprobar o rechazar la modificación de la Constitución Política del Estado, que permite la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales y el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera en las elecciones 2019.

Anoche fue aprobada la pregunta del referendo por la Comisión Mixta de Constitución de la Asamblea Legislativa, y se espera que en las próximas horas sea remitida al TSE, para su revisión correspondiente.

Sin embargo, una vez aprobada la ley de modificación parcial de la Carta Magna, tanto el oficialismo como la oposición iniciaron campañas mediáticas tanto por el “Sí”, como por el “No”.

Al respecto, la presidenta del TSE aclaró que las personas están en su derecho de hacer campaña, sin correr el riesgo de ser sancionadas, mientras no se oficialice mediante una ley la convocatoria al referendo.

“Efectivamente es el artículo 231 que establece faltas electorales, y estas están referidas a procesos electorales como los procesos de elección nacional, los procesos de elección subnacional, entendemos que este proceso de referendo nos permite otra vez asumir competencia”, puntualizó.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

