Fecha de publicación: Viernes 2 de octubre de 2015 -- 16:24

El lunes comienza la venta de entradas sueltas

La selección boliviana de fútbol en el Colegio Militar de Ejército, Gualberto Villaroel. (APG)

La selección boliviana de fútbol en el Colegio Militar de Ejército, Gualberto Villaroel. (APG)

A partir del lunes se pondrán a la venta las entradas sueltas para el cotejo contra Uruguay por la primera fecha de las eliminatorias mundialistas, informó Walter Saavedra, encargado de la venta de los abonos y entradas para los partidos de la selección boliviana.

Las localidades tendrán el siguiente costo, Bs. 60 las curvas, general 120, preferencia 250 y butacas 360, también se dispondrá de medias entradas para los niños y serán puestas a la venta a partir del lunes, 32 mil serán los boletos habilitados para los cuatro sectores de la tribuna.

En los pasados días se inició la venta de abonos para los partidos de eliminatorias mundialistas, Saavedra informó que se agotaron las localidades para el sector de la curva Sur, hay algunos disponibles para la Norte, además de la General, “estamos conformes con la respuesta de la gente, que llegó hasta el estadio y mostró su apoyo a la Selección Nacional”.

Añadió que a pedido de algunas empresas se dispuso la impresión de mil abonos más para los distintos sectores del escenario deportivo, se espera que estos se agoten hasta la siguiente semana, ya que el lunes comienza la venta de las localidades sueltas, el primer rival de los bolivianos será Uruguay el siguiente jueves en el Siles.

Por reglamentación de la FIFA no se puede disponer de toda la capacidad  del escenario deportivo, por lo que la FBF respetará esa disposición.

LA PAZ/Fides

