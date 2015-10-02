El lunes comienza la venta de entradas sueltas

A partir del lunes se pondrán a la venta las entradas sueltas para el cotejo contra Uruguay por la primera fecha de las eliminatorias mundialistas, informó Walter Saavedra, encargado de la venta de los abonos y entradas para los partidos de la selección boliviana.
Las localidades tendrán el siguiente costo, Bs. 60 las curvas, general 120, preferencia 250 y butacas 360, también se dispondrá de medias entradas para los niños y serán puestas a la venta a partir del lunes, 32 mil serán los boletos habilitados para los cuatro sectores de la tribuna.
En los pasados días se inició la venta de abonos para los partidos de eliminatorias mundialistas, Saavedra informó que se agotaron las localidades para el sector de la curva Sur, hay algunos disponibles para la Norte, además de la General, “estamos conformes con la respuesta de la gente, que llegó hasta el estadio y mostró su apoyo a la Selección Nacional”.
Añadió que a pedido de algunas empresas se dispuso la impresión de mil abonos más para los distintos sectores del escenario deportivo, se espera que estos se agoten hasta la siguiente semana, ya que el lunes comienza la venta de las localidades sueltas, el primer rival de los bolivianos será Uruguay el siguiente jueves en el Siles.
Por reglamentación de la FIFA no se puede disponer de toda la capacidad del escenario deportivo, por lo que la FBF respetará esa disposición.
LA PAZ/Fides
I’ll immediately seize your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognize so that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook
group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your
content. Please let me know. Cheers
Yes! Finally someone writes about small business.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the
favor”.I am trying to find things to enhance
my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how
to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your
videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog
(well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are
a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
Aw, this was a really good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort
to make a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.
I want to to thank you for this very good read!!
I absolutely loved every little bit of it. I have you book marked to
check out new stuff you post…
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided
bright clear concept
Informative article, exactly what I was looking for.
Pretty component of content. I simply stumbled
upon your blog and in accession capital to claim that I get actually enjoyed account your weblog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing for your feeds or even I success you
get right of entry to constantly quickly.
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something
completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had
to ask!
Hello friends, how is everything, and what you wish for to say concerning this piece of writing,
in my view its in fact remarkable for me.
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with your website in internet explorer, could test this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a good element of other people will pass over your fantastic writing
because of this problem.
Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue concerning this post here at this website,
I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if
you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed
surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be
subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Article writing is also a excitement, if you know afterward you can write or else it is complicated to write.
I always emailed this blog post page to all my associates, because if like
to read it after that my contacts will too.
Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing on your feed
and I hope you write once more soon!
Highly descriptive post, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually
recognize what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked.
Please also visit my website =). We may have a hyperlink exchange contract between us
Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a material!
present here at this blog, thanks admin of this web page.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site.
Reading this information So i’m happy to express that
I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found
out just what I needed. I so much certainly will make sure to don?t overlook this website and provides it a glance on a continuing basis.
Excellent blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress
or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there
that I’m completely confused .. Any recommendations?
Thanks a lot!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and also
the rest of the website is really good.
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours these days,
but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s lovely price enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers
made just right content material as you did, the internet
will likely be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Hi there, after reading this amazing article i am also glad
to share my experience here with friends.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this web page, and post is truly fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these content.
Valuable information. Fortunate me I discovered your website by accident,
and I’m stunned why this accident didn’t happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Excellent article! We are linking to this great content on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
I’ve learn several just right stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how a lot attempt you set to make
one of these excellent informative site.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get
that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance.
I must say you’ve done a very good job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Opera.
Superb Blog!
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d
like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this site on a regular basis,
if so afterward you will definitely get fastidious know-how.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your site in internet explorer, may check this?
IE nonetheless is the market chief and a big part of
other folks will pass over your wonderful writing due to this problem.
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with almost all vital infos.
I would like to look more posts like this .