Viernes 2 de Octubre de 2015.
Bolivia tiene dos importantes embajadas huérfanas: en Brasilia y en Washington.
¿Por qué en ambas no hay embajadores?
La respuesta es que las relaciones políticas con esas dos grandes potencias: Brasil, y Estados Unidos, llevan largos años anémicas.
Brasil es el principal destino de nuestras exportaciones, gas sobre todo, y Estados Unidos es el principal árbitro en las relaciones mundiales. La orfandad de ambas embajadas no nos favorece.
Nuestro país comparte con Brasil 3.133 kilómetros de fronteras. Significa el 46.52 % del total de nuestros límites con un total de cinco países vecinos. Brasil entre ellos. Nuestros límites con Chile suman 975 Kms., con Perú 1.131, con Paraguay 738 y con Argentina 773 Kms. No compartimos límites territoriales con Estados Unidos, pero su importancia es incuestionable, sobre todo ahora que estamos ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia en La Haya. A principios del pasado siglo, varios gobiernos en Washington nos brindaron generosos respaldos diplomáticos en nuestras pocas veces eficientes relaciones con el Perú y casi siempre tensas con Chile.
Las relaciones diplomáticos entre los Estados tienen que ver con fuertes dosis de confianza mutua. Esa confianza conlleva respeto sincero, interés económico, y diálogo abierto. Fuera importante que nuestro gobierno multiplicara esfuerzos políticos para lograr concluir con la orfandad de nuestras dos principales embajadas en el mundo: Brasil y Estados Unidos.
Gracias, epi
