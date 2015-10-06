Fecha de publicación: Martes 6 de octubre de 2015 -- 19:36

Selección: Jhasmani Campos fue titular en la práctica en el Siles

El cuerpo técnico de la selección boliviana en la charla previa a la práctica. (APG)

En la penúltima práctica de fútbol de la selección boliviana, realizada  la tarde de martes en el estadio Hernando Siles, antes del encuentro frente a Uruguay por la primera fecha de las clasificatorias mundialistas Rusia 2018, el director técnico Julio César Baldivieso, colocó al mediocampista Jhasmani Campos en la formación titular.

Campos, perteneciente al Kazam, del fútbol de Kuwait, trabajó una semana con el plantel verde, participó en la práctica de fútbol dentro de la alineación alternativa, pero este jueves recibió la orden de pasar al otro bando y esta inclusión provocó que Cardozo, hasta entonces pieza inamovible en el esquema de Baldivieso, juegue del lado de los alternos.

La definición del equipo fue una tarea sin obstáculos cuando se trataba del pórtico, la línea defensiva e incluso la delantera, donde existía dificultades y crecían las dudas en el cuerpo técnico era en el mediocampo por el número de variantes al alcance de las manos.

La alineación titular de la jornada tuvo a Daniel Vaca, en el pórtico; Juan Carlos Zampiery, Edward Zenteno, Fernando Marteli y Jair Torrico, en la defensa; Wálter Veizaga, Raúl Castro, Alejandro Chumacero y Jhasmani Campos, en el mediocampo; Juan Carlos Arce y Yasmani Duk, en la delantera.

El volante zurdo puede cumplir las funciones de un “armador”, siendo apoyado unos metros más atrás por Veizaga, Chumacero y Castro, y la flexibilidad de esta disposición, junto a las características de los jugadores, permitirán un apoyo ofensivo a la labor de Arce y Duk para tratar de asfixiar a los uruguayos, es decir, Arce y Campos se moverán por los costados buscando al centro atacante.

Esta instrucción del día tuvo una duración cerca de media hora en el escenario de Miraflores y la labor fue cerrada con disparos desde el punto penal en el arco de la curva sur. La última práctica será el miércoles por la tarde en el mismo escenario y a puertas cerradas por disposición de Baldivieso.

“Somos volantes con llegada (en referencia a su labor con Arce), uno siempre trata de acoplarse y hay que llegar sobre el área rival. Nos estamos acostumbrando a hacer eso para crear peligro”, comentó Campos antes de ingresar al campo de juego para cumplir con la tarea de este martes.

De los 30 jugadores concentrados en La Paz, siete quedarán fuera de la lista definitiva que el cuerpo técnico dará a conocer pocas horas antes del compromiso. Con los 23 que elija afrontará la segunda fecha cuando le toque visitar Quito y jugar contra Ecuador.

LA PAZ/APG

