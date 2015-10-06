Tiquipaya invierte 500 mil dólares para la Conferencia del Clima

El municipio de Tiquipaya realizó una inversión de 500 mil bolivianos para la II Conferencia Mundial de los Pueblos sobre Cambio, que se desarrollará del 10 al 12 de octubre, informó el alcalde Juan Carlos Angulo.
“A nivel de Tiquipaya nosotros estamos invirtiendo cerca de 500 mil bolivianos para preparar la realización de esta cumbre climática en el que participarán movimientos sociales de más de 35 países”, manifestó Angulo.
Según el Alcalde, el presupuesto municipal fue utilizado en varias partidas, pero la mayor inversión estuvo destinada a la compra de 20 cámaras de seguridad a un costo de 200 mil bolivianos. Estas cámaras estarán instaladas en los alrededores de la citas del encuentro: Campus de la Universidad del Valle y el Hotel Regina.
“Tenemos también en empleo un aproximado de 200 mil bolivianos para el mejoramiento de las vías de acceso a Tiquipaya, que son las avenidas Reducto y Chapisirca, e incluso las calles adyacentes a los sitios donde serán las reuniones de la Conferencia”, acotó.
La autoridad dijo que la inversión en curso contempla además el uso de 100.000 bolivianos para la realización de embellecimiento urbanístico, limpieza e iluminación de las principales plazas y vías de la localidad de Tiquipaya.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly, this web site is genuinely
nice and the visitors are genuinely sharing good thoughts.
I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be
exactly I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to
write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind
producing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write concerning here.
Again, awesome web site!
I have been browsing on-line more than 3 hours nowadays, but
I never found any fascinating article like yours. It is beautiful value enough for me.
In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the
net will probably be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have
any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up
losing a few months of hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?
Great items from you, man. I’ve take into account your stuff previous
to and you are simply too great. I actually like what you have obtained right here, really like what you are saying and the way in which in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it
wise. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is required to get set
up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Best wishes!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
Thanks in favor of sharing such a pleasant thinking, post
is good, thats why i have read it fully
I am actually thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared this enormous paragraph at at this place.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this content together.
I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and posting comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Whats up very cool site!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Superb .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally?
I’m glad to seek out so many useful info right here within the publish,
we need work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the longer term and it
is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to counsel
you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I want to learn even more things about it!
Great blog here! Also your website loads up very
fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your
host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a
new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done
a wonderful job!
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also
visit this web site on regular basis to get updated from most up-to-date reports.
That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to
the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate info… Many thanks for sharing this
one. A must read article!
If some one needs to be updated with most recent technologies therefore he must be pay a quick visit this
web site and be up to date every day.
This is the right site for anyone who wants to
find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that
I really would want to…HaHa). You definitely put
a fresh spin on a subject that’s been discussed for decades.
Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
Hi, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this post. It was helpful.
Keep on posting!
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation however I to find this matter to be really something that I feel
I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very extensive for me.
I’m having a look ahead in your subsequent publish, I’ll try to
get the hang of it!
Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my
own. Do you need any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!