Apoyo a la selección: Gobierno decreta horario continuo

El miércoles Gobierno e decreto horario continuó en el departamento de La Paz el jueves 8 de octubre de 08.00 a 14.30, como una forma de apoyar a la selección de fútbol que juega su primer partido por las eliminatorias al Mundial Rusia 2018 contra Uruguay.
“El presidente Evo Morales como deportista que es, y que lo demuestra cada día, ha explicado al gabinete que un apoyo a la selección es dar horario continuo a los trabajadores para ir a alentar a la selección plurinacional de fútbol, y por eso los ministros aprobamos la jornada continua para el jueves”, indicó el ministro de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso.
El funcionario indicó que el instructivo sobre la aplicación del horario continuo será publicado en las próximas horas por su despacho.
El Presidente se comprometió con los jugadores de la selección de fútbol a plantear al gabinete la posibilidad de decretar horario continuo al gabinete como una forma de apoyar al equipo “verde”, que inicia su campaña en la eliminatoria al Mundial Rusia 2018.
El martes el Ministerio de Trabajo público un instructivo de “tolerancia” para las personas que tengan boletos para el juego de Bolivia contra Uruguay.
LA PAZ/Fides
