Ministro de Gobierno procesa a más de 100 policías

Ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, informó este miércoles en contacto con medios locales que en los últimos cuatro meses envió a más de 100 policías a los tribuales disciplinarios por diferentes faltas.
“Desde que yo reasumí el Ministerio de Gobierno (finales de mayo) ya superamos las 100 personas que han sido remitidas al Tribunal Disciplinario (policial) pero también tenemos varios casos de personas que han delinquido y que son puestos a disposición de la justicia a través de operativos policiales”, sostuvo la autoridad.
Además Romero sostuvo que su despacho se constituirá en parte coadyuvante en contra de aquellos policías que incurran delitos de enriquecimiento ilícito. Las aseveraciones fueron realizadas después que el martes la ministra de Transparencia y Lucha contra la Corrupción, Lenny Valdivia, detectó 12 casos de mandos policiales involucrados en presunto enriquecimiento ilícito y omisión de declaración jurada de bienes.
Por este tipo de casos, el Ministerio de Gobierno analiza los diferentes mecanismos para lograr mayor transparencia, incluso se analiza la creación de órganos de controles independientes no solo para la Policía sino también para la justicia.
“Hemos pensado en controles cruzados, controles interinstitucionales, hemos pensado en órganos de contralores que sean independientes a la institución, tanto para la Policía como para la justicia, todavía estamos debatiendo”, indicó.
LA PAZ/Fides
