Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 7 de octubre de 2015 -- 16:12

Movilización de choferes fracasa

Un guardia municipal intenta ordenar el tráfico. (Fides)

La movilización convocada para este miércoles por un sector de los choferes de la ciudad de La Paz, fue acatada por un pequeño grupo que sigue a Roy Patty, mientras el secretario ejecutivo de la Confederación Nacional de Choferes de Bolivia, Ismael Fernández, dio un plazo de 30 días para que el alcalde, Luis Revilla, presente los resultados del estudio técnico de tarifas.

La movilización convocada por un sector de los choferes afecto sólo a los transeúntes de las calles que circundan el Palacio Consistorial en el centro paceño.

Según el ejecutivo de la Federación Departamental de Choferes 1ro de Mayo de La Paz, Rubén Sánchez, dijo que el sector desconoce al líder de la Federación de Choferes Urbanos porque no representaría al sector y que la medida determinada por Pati no fue acatada ni por el 20 por ciento de los transportistas urbanos de La Paz.

“Hasta este momento hemos aguantado algunas usurpaciones de parte del señor Roy Pati de donde manifiesta ser dirigente de esta Federación, supuestamente de la Federación de La Paz, el cual nosotros no lo reconocemos como institución”, indicó Sánchez.

“Hemos pedido a nuestra confederación donde estamos afiliados que nos apoye, ya basta que se esté creando susceptibilidades, allá fuera podemos ver un bloqueo, tenemos el mismo derecho la tarifa estamos en pie de discutir con el Gobierno Municipal. Yo aclaro que el señor Roy Pati no representa a ninguna de las instituciones vivas del transporte paceño”, insistió.

Por su parte el Secretario Ejecutivo nacional de los chóferes indicó que el sector del autotransporte público acepta el estudio técnico, pero exigirá que se realice en 30 días y además tiene que ser “vinculante” para que sea una tarifa de acuerdo con la hoja de costos.

“El tema del tiempo tiene que ser en los 30 días calendario porque no se puede tolerar más el tiempo y el Alcalde conoce acá los contratos que haga la autoridad pueden ser (modificables), ningún contrato está escrito en piedra”, explicó Ismael Fernández en conferencia de prensa.

Según la propuesta de la Alcaldía la consultora presentará en 90 días el estudio técnico de costos que definirá la nivelación de las tarifas del servicio público.

LA PAZ/ Fides

