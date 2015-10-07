Santa Cruz: El precio del pollo aumenta entre Bs 3 a 4

El precio del pollo en Santa Cruz incrementó su precio en las dos últimas semanas entre tres y cuatro bolivianos, los comercializadores del producto, en los principales centros de abasto, no supieron explicar las causas del aumento y la Federación de Juntas Vecinales (Fejuve) se declaró en estado de emergencia.
“Denunciamos el abusivo y arbitrario aumento en el precio de la carne de pollo, hace unos días atrás comprábamos entre 10 y 11 bolivianos (el kilo) y de la noche a la mañana nos incrementan en 15 bolivianos. Hemos estado con la comisión de la Fejuve visitando los diferentes mercados y nos están vendiendo a 15 bolivianos y en los barrios hemos notado que está de 18 a 20 bolivianos”, afirmó el presidente de la organización vecinal, Omar Rivera.
Es por esta razón que el sector se declaró en estado de emergencia y pidió a las autoridades que correspondientes ejercer control en la venta de este producto.
Una de las comerciantes que no quiso dar a conocer su nombre dijo el pollo “está llegando a 13.80 bolivianos y se está vendiendo a 14 y 14.50 bolivianos”.
Una ama de casa, preocupada por esta situación sostuvo que el aumento en el precio de la carne de pollo impulsa el alza de otros productos de la canasta familiar. “El pollo era la carne más barata pero ahora ya no (…) que las autoridades encargadas se pongan la mano al pecho y que fiscalice el precio”.
Otra ama de casa aseguró que los comerciantes están asegurando el pago del doble aguinaldo, “nosotros estamos pagando ese doble aguinaldo, no hay justificación para incrementar el precio del pollo”.
