Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 7 de octubre de 2015 -- 16:43

Santa Cruz: El precio del pollo aumenta entre Bs 3 a 4

Una vendedora de pollo. (APG)

Una vendedora de pollo. (APG)

El precio del pollo en Santa Cruz incrementó su precio en las dos últimas semanas entre tres y cuatro bolivianos, los comercializadores del producto, en los principales centros de abasto, no supieron explicar las causas del aumento y la Federación de Juntas Vecinales (Fejuve) se declaró en estado de emergencia.

“Denunciamos el abusivo y arbitrario aumento en el precio de la carne de pollo, hace unos días atrás comprábamos entre 10 y 11 bolivianos (el kilo) y de la noche a la mañana  nos incrementan en 15 bolivianos. Hemos estado con la comisión de la Fejuve visitando los diferentes mercados y nos están vendiendo a 15 bolivianos y en los barrios hemos notado que está de 18 a 20 bolivianos”, afirmó el presidente de la organización vecinal, Omar Rivera.

Es por esta razón que el sector se declaró en estado de emergencia y pidió a las autoridades que correspondientes ejercer control en la venta de este producto.

Una de las comerciantes que no quiso dar a conocer su nombre dijo el pollo “está llegando a 13.80 bolivianos y se está vendiendo a 14 y 14.50 bolivianos”.

Una ama de casa, preocupada por esta situación sostuvo que el aumento en el precio de la carne de pollo impulsa el alza de otros productos de la canasta familiar. “El pollo era la carne más barata pero ahora ya no (…) que las autoridades encargadas se pongan la mano al pecho y que fiscalice el precio”.

Otra ama de casa aseguró que los  comerciantes están asegurando el pago del doble aguinaldo, “nosotros estamos pagando ese doble aguinaldo, no hay justificación para incrementar el precio del pollo”.

,
20 comments on “Santa Cruz: El precio del pollo aumenta entre Bs 3 a 4

  2. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss
    feed and I hope you write again soon!

    Responder

  3. Awesome blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics
    discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other experienced people that
    share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Thanks!

    Responder

  5. I am extremely inspired along with your writing talents as well as with the structure in your blog.
    Is that this a paid subject or did you modify it your self?
    Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it’s uncommon to
    see a great blog like this one nowadays..

    Responder

  6. Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
    I enjoy the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take
    a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog
    loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just
    3G .. Anyhow, amazing blog!

    Responder

  10. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without
    a doubt donate to this fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google
    account. I look forward to fresh updates
    and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

    Responder

  13. Hi! I’ve been reading your site for a while now and finally got
    the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Tx!
    Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!

    Responder

  17. Excellent weblog here! Additionally your web site
    so much up fast! What web host are you the use of?
    Can I am getting your associate hyperlink for your host?
    I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours
    lol

    Responder

  18. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you so much, However I am having problems with your RSS.

    I don’t understand why I can’t subscribe to it. Is there anybody
    getting similar RSS issues? Anyone that knows the solution will you
    kindly respond? Thanx!!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>