Bolivia tropieza frente a Uruguay

La Selección uruguaya se impuso a Bolivia en el primer partido de las eliminatorias sudamericanas rumbo a Rusia 2018. Los dos goles para los ‘charrúas’ los convirtieron Martín Cáceres (9’) y Diego Godín (69´), en la primera victoria uruguaya en La Paz.
El primer equipo en llegar al arco rival fue Bolivia, los locales generaban jugadas de ataque con Jhasmani Campos, que era uno de los jugadores más peligrosos de Bolivia, junto al experimentado Alejandro Chumacero.
Pero el primer gol del partido lo anotarían los visitantes. Al minuto 8, Abel Hernández remató al arco, pero el portero Vaca controlo el disparo. A jugada seguida, José Martín Cáceres pateó al arco y anotó el primer gol del partido para Uruguay.
A pesar de la victoria parcial de los uruguayos, la Selección boliviana no bajaba los brazos e intentaba empatar el encuentro.
Al igual que en el primer tiempo, Jhasmani Campos era el jugador con más opciones de gol. Al 23, el delantero probó un remate que fue controlado por Fernando Muslera, tres minutos más tarde Chumacero trató de empatar el marcador, pero su intención fue controlada por la defensa boliviana.
Después del primer gol, los ‘charrúas’ intentaban enfriar el encuentro replegándose en su propio campo. El primer tiempo terminó con la victoria parcial a favor de los visitantes.
Los jugadores de Uruguay terminaron el encuentro extenuados y tratando de cuidar el gol que habían conseguido en los primeros minutos del compromiso.
No hubo cambios para el inicio de la segunda etapa, Uruguay mejoraba su juego en la zona defensiva y Bolivia trataba de marcar la primera del partido, aprovechando el desgaste de los ‘charrúas’.
Campos, Chumacero y Duk ponían en aprietos a la zaga uruguaya. A pesar de la victoria parcial de los uruguayos, la Selección boliviana no bajaba los brazos e intentaba empatar el encuentro.
Al igual que en el primer tiempo, Jhasmani Campos era el jugador con más opciones de gol. Aunque Bolivia dominaba en la cancha, el segundo gol lo marcaría Uruguay. Al minuto 69, después de un centro de Carlos Sánchez, Diego Godín superó a la defensa boliviana y con un fuerte remate de cabeza marcó el segundo del partido para los visitantes.
Después del segundo gol, al minuto 75, Bolivia se quedó con diez jugadores por la expulsión del defensa Jair Torricos. Los bolivianos terminaron el partido disminuidos, en número y en creación de juego. El resultado final del compromiso fue 0 a 2, en la primera victoria uruguaya en la altura de La Paz.
En la próxima fecha Bolivia visitará a Ecuador en Quito, Uruguay, por su parte, recibirá a Colombia en Montevideo.
Los árbitro del compromiso fueron los argentinos: Patricio Loustau, árbitro central; asistido por Juan Pablo Belatti y Ezequiel Brailovsky; el cuarto árbitro del compromiso fue Silvio Trucco.
Alineación de Bolivia: Daniel Vaca en el arco; Juan Zampiery, Edward Zenteno, Fernando Marteli y Jair Torrico en la defensa; Walter Veizaga, Alejandro Chumacero (Damián Lizio), Jhasmani Campos (Rudy Cardozo), Raúl Castro (Óscar Díaz) en el mediocampo; Juan Arce y Yasmani Duk en la delantera. Director Técnico Julio Baldivieso.
Alineación de Uruguay: Fernando Muslera en el arco; José Cáceres, José Giménez, Diego Godín, Álvaro Pereira en la defensa; Carlos Sánchez (Nicolás Lodeiro) en la defensa; Alvaro González, Carlos Sánchez, Mathías Corujo, Cristian Rodríguez (Camilo Mayada) en el mediocampo; Christian Stuani y Abel Hernández (Diego Rolán) en la delantera.
LA PAZ/Agencias
I was very happy to discover this page. I need to to thank you for
ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and I have you book
marked to check out new information in your website.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact
enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Cheers!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
Please let me know if you’re looking for
a writer for your blog. You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Regards!
Hello! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share.
With thanks!
Useful information. Fortunate me I discovered your web site accidentally,
and I am surprised why this coincidence didn’t took place in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Marvelous, what a webpage it is! This web site gives helpful data to us, keep
it up.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it,
you can be a great author. I will make sure to bookmark your blog and
may come back down the road. I want to encourage
that you continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!
Superb blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely confused
.. Any recommendations? Many thanks!
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon every day.
It’s always exciting to read through articles from other writers and practice something from their
sites.
You can certainly see your expertise within the work you
write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers
like you who are not afraid to mention how they
believe. At all times follow your heart.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are
you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours
lol
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this web site.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I
could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with
something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Useful info. Lucky me I found your website accidentally, and I’m
stunned why this twist of fate did not took place
in advance! I bookmarked it.
Great items from you, man. I have take note your stuff previous to and you’re just too fantastic.
I really like what you have got right here, certainly like what you are stating and
the best way by which you assert it. You are making
it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to stay it sensible.
I can not wait to read far more from you.
That is actually a tremendous website.
Excellent website you have here but I was curious about
if you knew of any community forums that cover the
same topics discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of
online community where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable individuals that
share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Many thanks!
Hey there! I know this is sort of off-topic however I had
to ask. Does managing a well-established website like yours take
a large amount of work? I’m completely new to running a blog however I do write
in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my experience and thoughts online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring
blog owners. Appreciate it!
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with
the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or
did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing,
it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today.
I am not sure the place you are getting your information, but great topic.
I must spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent information I used to be looking for this information for my mission.
Valuable info. Lucky me I discovered your web site by accident, and I am
shocked why this twist of fate did not took place earlier!
I bookmarked it.
I have to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this website.
I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own, personal
website now 😉
Nice weblog here! Additionally your site loads up very fast!
What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really realize what you’re talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please also discuss with my
web site =). We can have a hyperlink exchange arrangement between us
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo
News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. This
sort of clever work and exposure! Keep up the
good works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.