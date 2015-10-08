Canciller Muñoz reitera disposición a dar entrevista a BTV, pero en Chile

“Los invitamos a que vengan y se realice esa entrevista”, señaló el miércoles en la noche el canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, reiterando así su disposición a dar la entrevista a la televisión estatal de Bolivia, pero en Chile, descartando así realizar una visita a Bolivia para tal efecto, aludiendo a temas de agenda.
“Ya dije que estoy dispuesto y lo hemos hecho de manera oficial, invitamos a la televisión pública estatal boliviana a que vengan a Chile y me entreviste quien quiera entrevistarme, lo haré encantado y de acuerdo a mi agenda que es muy intensa, no tengo solamente el tema de Bolivia entre los temas de agenda de política exterior (…) Encantado de darle la entrevista a la televisión estatal boliviana, los invitamos a que vengan y se realice esa entrevista”, dijo el Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores chileno.
La invitación fue extendida por el gobierno boliviano para dar a Chile la posibilidad de explicar sus argumentos ante la demanda marítima presentada por el país altiplánico ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya.
El ofrecimiento para dicha entrevista fue realizado a través de los medios y luego por una carta enviada por canales oficiales, el pasado 2 de octubre por la ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco, quien además invitó al agente chileno Felipe Bulnes, como respuesta a la cabida que le han dado los medios chilenos al vocero de la demanda marítima, Carlos Mesa.
Días después, Paco, también ofreció un avión para trasladar a Muñoz a La Paz, posibilidad que queda descartada luego de las declaraciones del Canciller chileno.
SANTIAGO/Agencias
Thanks for another great post. Where else may anyone
get that kind of info in such an ideal way of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such
info.
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much
more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for
my mission.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your blog.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues?
A small number of my blog audience have complained about my
site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s weblog link on your page
at suitable place and other person will also do similar in support of you.
I believe that is among the such a lot vital info for me.
And i am glad studying your article. However
should observation on few basic things, The website style is perfect, the articles is actually nice : D.
Good activity, cheers
I pay a quick visit day-to-day some web pages and websites to read articles, but this web site offers
feature based writing.
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely feel this
amazing site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll
probably be back again to see more, thanks for the information!
My family members all the time say that I am wasting my time here at web, except I know
I am getting experience everyday by reading such pleasant posts.
Ahaa, its good conversation concerning this article at this place at this website, I have read all that, so at this time me also
commenting at this place.
My family always say that I am wasting my time here at web,
but I know I am getting familiarity daily by reading thes good posts.
I’m extremely inspired together with your writing abilities as
neatly as with the layout to your weblog. Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it your self?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s uncommon to peer a great
weblog like this one today..
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe
for a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered
bright clear concept
Hello, I desire to subscribe for this website to
obtain most recent updates, therefore where can i do it please help out.
Hi there! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My weblog looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might
be able to correct this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Many thanks!
Hi to every one, it’s in fact a fastidious for me
to go to see this site, it contains helpful Information.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I
clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It truly helpful &
it helped me out a lot. I hope to provide one thing back and help
others like you helped me.
Hi! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m
trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share. Appreciate it!
Currently it sounds like WordPress is the best blogging
platform available right now. (from what I’ve
read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
I am really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
A number of my blog visitors have complained about my website not working correctly
in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing issues with
your site. It appears like some of the written text on your content are
running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me
know if this is happening to them too? This may be a issue with my
web browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thank you
Asking questions are genuinely fastidious thing if you are not understanding something
totally, however this post presents nice understanding even.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to
this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about
this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
If you want to grow your knowledge just keep visiting this web
site and be updated with the most up-to-date information posted here.
I like the valuable information you provide to your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check once more right here regularly.
I am fairly certain I’ll be told lots of new stuff right right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Hi colleagues, how is the whole thing, and what you want to say
on the topic of this post, in my view its genuinely
awesome in support of me.
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website
before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this
information for my mission.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped
me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images
on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if
its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re
going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already ;
) Cheers!
This excellent website really has all of the information and facts
I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know
who to ask.
I all the time emailed this web site post page to all my associates,
as if like to read it then my links will too.
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Finding
the time and actual effort to produce a great article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and never
seem to get nearly anything done.
Every weekend i used to visit this website, for the
reason that i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this site conations actually
fastidious funny material too.
Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also
am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we
have developed some nice methods and we are looking to
swap methods with other folks, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating
it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be
interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
Undeniably imagine that which you stated. Your favourite justification seemed to be at the
internet the simplest thing to take into accout of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed at the same time as people
think about worries that they plainly don’t recognise about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the whole thing with no
need side-effects , other folks can take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thank you