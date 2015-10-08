Fecha de publicación: Jueves 8 de octubre de 2015 -- 08:55

Canciller Muñoz reitera disposición a dar entrevista a BTV, pero en Chile

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz. (Minre)

“Los invitamos a que vengan y se realice esa entrevista”, señaló el miércoles en la noche el canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, reiterando así su disposición a dar la entrevista a la  televisión estatal de Bolivia, pero en Chile, descartando así realizar una visita a Bolivia para tal efecto, aludiendo a temas de agenda.

“Ya dije que estoy dispuesto y lo hemos hecho de manera oficial, invitamos a la televisión pública estatal boliviana a que vengan a Chile y me entreviste quien quiera entrevistarme, lo haré encantado y de acuerdo a mi agenda que es muy intensa, no tengo solamente el tema de Bolivia entre los temas de agenda de política exterior (…) Encantado de darle la entrevista a la televisión estatal boliviana, los invitamos a que vengan y se realice esa entrevista”, dijo el Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores chileno.

La invitación fue extendida por el gobierno boliviano para dar a Chile la posibilidad de explicar sus argumentos ante la demanda marítima presentada por el país altiplánico ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya.

El ofrecimiento para dicha entrevista fue realizado a través de los medios y luego por una carta enviada por canales oficiales, el pasado 2 de octubre por la ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco, quien además invitó al agente chileno Felipe Bulnes, como respuesta a la cabida que le han dado los medios chilenos al vocero de la demanda marítima, Carlos Mesa.

Días después, Paco,  también ofreció un avión para trasladar a Muñoz a La Paz, posibilidad que queda descartada luego de las declaraciones del Canciller chileno.

SANTIAGO/Agencias

,
