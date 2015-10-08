Fecha de publicación: Jueves 8 de octubre de 2015 -- 21:50

Chile gana a Brasil en Santiago por 2 a 0

Imagen del partido que ganó Chile a Brasil por 2 a 0. (Conmebol)

La Selección Chilena debutó con un triunfo en las Clasificatorias Sudamericanas rumbo al Mundial de Rusia, tras dar cuenta por 2-0 y en calidad de local a la poderosa escuadra de Brasil.

El primer tanto del partido lo marcó Eduardo Vargas en el minuto 72, cuando el duelo más se complicaba para el conjunto nacional. El respiro criollo llegó en el 89, luego que Alexis Sánchez pusiera la cifra final tras una gran acción de Arturo Vidal.

El elenco campeón de América hizo un correcto y esforzado compromiso. Y es que si bien el elenco de Jorge Sampaoli no brilló como en otras ocasiones, sí tuvo un fútbol pragmático que le permitió cosechar sus primeros puntos en el certamen.

El pitazo final desató la locura en el Estadio Nacional, pues no sólo fueron importantes los puntos –siempre lo más fundamental- sino también dar cuenta de un rival que es candidato fijo para estar en Rusia.

La Selección Chilena volverá a jugar este martes en Lima, cuando visite a Perú, equipo que cayó en la presente jornada con Colombia. En tanto, Brasil, jugará en Fortaleza frente Venezuela.

