DT del Uruguay: “Empezar de esta manera alienta mucho”

“Nosotros veníamos con una historia totalmente adversa en cuanto a la estadística en nuestra presencia en La Paz. Este partido es el comienzo en un largo camino, empezar aquí donde ha sido difícil y empezar de esta manera alienta mucho a que estamos en el camino correcto”, declaró el entrenador adjunto del seleccionado uruguayo, Celso Otero.
Hasta antes de este jueves Uruguay jamás había conseguido un triunfo jugando de visitante frente a Bolivia por las clasificatorias mundialistas y su máxima aspiración era sumar un punto, pero sin hacer mucho esfuerzo se llevó tres unidades que le permite arrancar con el pie derecho.
“Este es un grupo que trabaja nueve años, aprovechamos cada oportunidad en cada fecha que tenemos para reunirnos. Hacemos las cosas visualizando el futuro de una forma lo más real posible y nos permitió llegar en esta instancia sin tiempo de preparación en Santa Cruz, con ansiedad, recibiendo 48 horas, antes del partido a los jugadores de Europa”, agregó Otero.
El entrenador uruguayo Oscar Tabárez, quien lleva trabajando desde el 2006 con el seleccionado celeste, no dirigió a sus jugadores y delegó a Otero para que haga las indicaciones desde el borde del campo de juego. Ante estas adversidades el cuerpo técnico se apoyó en el proceso que lleva desde hace tiempo atrás.
“Siempre tenemos la ilusión de lograr por primera vez una victoria o reiterar lo que se ha logrado con un triunfo de la celeste, con esa esperanza vinimos conscientes de lo que era jugar en este escenario con respeto sobre la afición boliviana”, indicó Otero.
Detrás de este resultado exitoso por la cuenta de 2-0, con goles de Martín Cáceres y Diego Godín, hay un trabajo iniciado por Tabárez cuando algunos de los actuales jugadores tenían 13 y 14 años, ahora son futbolistas profesionales y rindieron bien en el inicio de las clasificatorias tomando fuerza para el compromiso de la segunda jornada el próximo martes 13 de octubre cuando reciba a Colombia en Montevideo.
LA PAZ/ APG
