La COB convoca a congreso para enero de 2016

La Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), convocó a su congreso ordinario para el 15 de enero de 2015 en la ciudad potosina de Tupiza, informó el jueves, Nicanor Baltazar, secretario de Organización del ente sindical.
“La COB vamos a llevar este congreso en el mes de enero, el 15 exactamente, es un congreso ordinario para elegir al nuevo comité ejecutivo y también sacar propuestas en las comisiones que se va a trabajar en este congreso”, dijo.
El actual comité ejecutivo fue elegido en enero de 2012 en la ciudad de Tarija y tenía un periodo de trabajo de dos años.
El actual secretario Ejecutivo, Juan Carlos Trujillo, comenzó con un acercamiento con el Gobierno y con el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), hasta llegar a ser parte integrante y activa de todas las movilizaciones y actos a los que asiste el presidente Evo Morales.
Se acuerdo al estatuto de la COB las organizaciones afiliadas para acreditar a sus delegados deben renovar sus direcciones.
La Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB), anunció para el 19 de diciembre su congreso ordinario en la mina San Cristóbal en Potosí.
El estatuto cobista determina que el Secretario Ejecutivo de ver un trabajador minero y el segundo un fabril.
Algunas organizaciones como la Confederación de Maestros Urbanos o de Juntas Vecinales deberán a convocar a congresos para renovar a sus direcciones para participar en el conclave proletario.
El 27 de septiembre el viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, anunció que todos los movimientos sociales que son soporte del Gobierno renovarían sus direcciones antes del 21 de febrero.
LA PAZ/Fides
