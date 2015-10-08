Paraguay concretó un notable triunfo de visitante

Paraguay derrotó a Venezuela por 1-0 en partido de la primera fecha del clasificatorio sudamericano al Mundial de Rusia-2018, disputado este jueves en la ciudad venezolana de Puerto Ordaz (sureste).
El creativo Derlis González marcó el gol de la victoria a los 85 minutos, aprovechando un error del experimentado zaguero central Oswaldo Vizcarrondo.
El defensor mató con el pecho un pase largo al área venezolana, pero fue sorprendido por González, quien le robó la pelota, eludió al portero Alain Baroja y definió de pierna derecha.
La anotación dejó helada a la parcial vinotinto, que parecía resignada a firmar el empate ante las pocas opciones de gol de ambos equipos, en un juego trabado por el estado en el que quedó la cancha del estadio Cachamay tras un fuerte aguacero.
En la siguiente fecha, el próximo martes, Venezuela visitará a Brasil en Fortaleza, mientras que la albirroja recibirá a Argentina en el estadio Defensores del Chaco de Asunción.
CARACAS/Conmebol
Greate pieces. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.
Im really impressed by it.
Hello there, You’ve performed an excellent job.
I’ll certainly digg it and in my opinion suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
What’s up, everything is going sound here and ofcourse every one is
sharing facts, that’s really excellent, keep up writing.
Hurrah! At last I got a weblog from where I be able to really take useful data regarding my study and knowledge.
My brother suggested I might like this website.
He was entirely right. This post truly made
my day. You can not imagine simply how much
time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Simply wish to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.