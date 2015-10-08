Uruguay victima de los castigos comienza la eliminatoria

Los castigos a Uruguay durante la Copa del Mundo de Brasil 2014 y las más reciente Copa América de Chile siguen afectando al seleccionado incluso en la competencia que clasifica al siguiente Mundial.
La suspensión impuesta a Luis Suárez por el mordisco a Giorgio Chiellini en el Mundial y las penas impuestas a Edinson Cavani y al director técnico, Óscar Washington Tabárez, tras la derrota con Chile en los cuartos de final de la Copa América hacen que Urguay llegue muy disminuido a su debut en las eliminatorias, en La Paz frente a Bolivia.
El partido se inicia a las 16.00 en el estadio Hernando Siles, y cuenta con el arbitraje del argentino Patricio Loustau .
El equipo uruguayo presentará un esquema con dos líneas de cuatro bien apretadas y con Christian Stuani y Abel Hernández en el ataque. En defensa jugará Alvaro Pereira, de Estudiantes de La Plata; y en el mediocampo, Alvaro González, que pasó por Boca Juniors; Cristian ‘Cebolla’ Rodríguez, jugador de Independiente, y Carlos Sánchez.En el banco de suplentes también aguardarán su oportunidad los volantes Camilo Mayada y Nicolás Lodeiro.
Desde 1961, cuando se registró el primer choque entre Bolivia y Uruguay, la ”Celeste’ nunca ganó en La Paz. Bolivia se impuso en seis ocasiones y cedió cuatro empates, tanto en eliminatorias mundialistas como en torneos de Copa América.
En Bolivia, el entrenador Julio César Baldivieso, optó por Juan Carlos Zampiery como lateral defensivo por el lado derecho en lugar de Erwin Saavedra, e incluyó a Jhasmani Campos como mediocampista titular en lugar de Rudy Cardozo, quien hasta las últimas prácticas se perfilaba como titular. El partido despertó gran expectativa entre los aficionados bolivianos, por lo que en las ventanillas del estadio Hernando Siles hubo en los días previos largas filas para conseguir entradas. Hinchas de distintos puntos del interior de Bolivia adquirieron para de los 26 mil boletos que se vendieron hasta el momento.
La PAZ/APG-Fides
