Lecheros comienzan movilizaciones el miércoles

Los productores lecheros de Oruro, La Paz, Santa Cruz y Cochabamba se declararon en emergencia este viernes, y anunciaron una marcha a la Paz que comenzará el miércoles 14 de octubre, manifestó el representante de los productores César Yépez.
Según Yépez la movilización es para reclamar mayor atención del Gobierno a su pedido de ser parte del subsidio de lactancia junto con la Planta Industrializadora de Leche (PIL), a la que actualmente entregan toda su producción.
También exigen la promoción de la leche en medios de comunicación, la exportación de la leche en polvo a Venezuela, hacerse cargo también del desayuno escolar y la dotación de leche a las Fuerzas Armadas y a la Policía Nacional.
Yépez manifestó que en todo el territorio nacional son 4.500 socios y con los particulares llegan a 6.500 en todo el país, manifestó Yépez. Por eso determinaron que durante las movilizaciones del miércoles también bloquearán las carreteras, al menos en Cochabamba.
En Cochabamba producen 450 mil litros de leche, que son compradas por PIL. La empresa de lácteos les comunico que no está en la capacidad de comprarles toda la producción y esto levanto preocupaciones entre los productores.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
