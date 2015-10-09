Selección: Vuelve a las practicas y mira al Ecuador

“El partido ya pasó, estamos muy tristes”, fue la frase que repitieron los jugadores este viernes en la conferencia de prensa que ofrecieron en ocasión del entrenamiento que desarrolló la selección nacional,en el estadio Hernando Siles.
“Cometer errores en este tipo de partidos se pagan caro, nos descuidamos dos veces y nos convirtieron goles. Siempre se puede mejorar, el trabajo que tenemos es importante pero podemos hacer más. El jueves nos paramos contra un rival que supo hacer su juego, estaba muy ordenado y en el momento que tuvo la oportunidad de los remates nos complicó”, declaró el jugador Leonel Morales.
El jugador es firme candidato para ocupar el espacio que dejó Jair Torrico, quien fue expulsado el jueves en el minuto 70 de juego con Uruguay. El futbolista del club The Strongest dejó la concentración para trabajar nuevamente con sus compañeros de equipo en la zona de Achumani.
“Todos queremos jugar, estamos trabajando para aportar a nuestra Selección, si somos llamados jugaremos con muchas ganas y concentrados. Las charlas del técnico Baldivieso nos sirven de mucho, tenemos que seguir con esa garra y mística, Estamos muy agradecidos por toda la gente que fue al estadio. Seguiremos trabajando y tratando de superarnos día a día”.
Yasmani Duk, Jhasmani Campos y Juan Carlos Arce no fueron parte del trabajo regular los jugadores se encuentran golpeados y con algunas molestias que no son de importancia pero el cuerpo médico toma sus previsiones pensando en el compromiso del martes en Quito, donde esperan alzar cabeza, aunque saben que será más que complicado porque tienen el ánimo elevado después de vencer a Argentina en Buenos Aires, por 2 a 0.
“Todos sabemos que no podemos tener margen de error, hay jugadores que no te dan ese límite, somos conscientes de eso. Creo pese a todo debemos dar nuestro agradecimiento a la gente que nos apoyó y levantar la cabeza en otro partido que será difícil”, declaró el jugador Arce quien fue titular ante los seleccionados uruguayos.
Por su lado, el titular interino de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol, Marco Ortega declaró que el apoyo al seleccionado continúa, Baldivieso es respaldado por los directivos ya que “este es un proceso que debe continuar, tuvimos un mal inicio pero hay partidos por jugar”.
Mientras tanto, este viernes en Cobija (Pando), el Mandatario de los bolivianos, Evo Morales declaró que está esperanzado en lo que pueda hacer el seleccionado. “Tengo mucha esperanza en ellos, siempre puede faltar experiencia”.
LA PAZ/ APG
