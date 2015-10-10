Fecha de publicación: Sábado 10 de octubre de 2015 -- 13:03

Chile plantea acceso al Océano Pacífico pero sin discutir soberanía

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz.(Minre)

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz.(Minre)

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, dijo este sábado a Radio Fides que su país está dispuesto a mejorar el acceso que Bolivia tiene al Océano Pacifico pero sin discutir el tema de soberanía, la autoridad explicó las diferencia entre “salida y soberanía”.

El Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Chile fue entrevistado por el director de Radio Fides, R.P. Eduardo Pérez Iribarne S.J., por un espacio de 45 minutos, en directo.

El Canciller habló del concepto de acceso por la vía de la integración, facilitación y de un libre tránsito, “mejor que el actual”. Además explicó que si hay discusión sobre dicho tema: “Chile siempre ha estado abierto a dialogar y a ver cómo podemos pensar, quizá, en un proyecto ambicioso de integración que signifique satisfacer el acceso pero no discutiendo soberanía, porque en el momento en que empezamos a discutir soberanía nos están poniendo en una época de enfrentamiento del siglo XIX que ha sido superado”.

Fue enfático en apuntar que si se habla de soberanía “lo que vamos a hacer es a tener el diálogo de sordos y no vamos a poder avanzar”, cuando Bolivia y Chile deberían estar pensando en enfrentando juntos los desafíos que hay por delante.

Muñoz también dijo que el Puerto de Arica es puerto boliviano. “Yo he estado hace poco en Arica, he ido muchas veces pero hace tiempo que no iba, y el puerto de Arica, se lo debo decir francamente, es un puerto de Bolivia porque el 81 por ciento de la carga es carga Boliviana”.

Al concluir el diálogo con Radio Fides Muñoz afirmó: “Mejorar la confianza mutua, mejorar el respeto porque no quisiera repetir los calificativos que las autoridades bolivianas han esgrimido para referirse a las autoridades de nuestro país. Eso no ayuda, lo que hay que crear es confianza no la política del insulto y la descalificación”.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
23 comments on “Chile plantea acceso al Océano Pacífico pero sin discutir soberanía

  1. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that,
    this is excellent blog. A great read. I will
    certainly be back.

    Responder

  2. I blog often and I truly thank you for your information. This great article has truly peaked my
    interest. I’m going to bookmark your blog and keep
    checking for new details about once per week. I subscribed to your Feed too.

    Responder

  3. Hey there excellent website! Does running a blog similar to this
    require a massive amount work? I’ve no expertise in programming however I had been hoping
    to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share.
    I know this is off subject but I just needed to ask. Kudos!

    Responder

  5. Having read this I thought it was really informative. I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this short article together.
    I once again find myself personally spending a significant
    amount of time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

  6. You are so awesome! I do not believe I’ve truly read through something
    like that before. So nice to find another person with a few unique thoughts on this issue.

    Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that is needed on the web,
    someone with a bit of originality!

    Responder

  7. hi!,I really like your writing very much! percentage we
    communicate extra about your article on AOL? I require a specialist in this area to
    solve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look forward to look you.

    Responder

  9. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such
    detailed about my difficulty. You’re wonderful!
    Thanks!

    Responder

  17. Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written any better!
    Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He constantly kept preaching about this.
    I will forward this information to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
    Thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  21. Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely fantastic.
    I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what
    you are saying and the way in which you say it.
    You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart.
    I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually
    a terrific web site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>