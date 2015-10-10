Chile plantea acceso al Océano Pacífico pero sin discutir soberanía

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, dijo este sábado a Radio Fides que su país está dispuesto a mejorar el acceso que Bolivia tiene al Océano Pacifico pero sin discutir el tema de soberanía, la autoridad explicó las diferencia entre “salida y soberanía”.
El Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Chile fue entrevistado por el director de Radio Fides, R.P. Eduardo Pérez Iribarne S.J., por un espacio de 45 minutos, en directo.
El Canciller habló del concepto de acceso por la vía de la integración, facilitación y de un libre tránsito, “mejor que el actual”. Además explicó que si hay discusión sobre dicho tema: “Chile siempre ha estado abierto a dialogar y a ver cómo podemos pensar, quizá, en un proyecto ambicioso de integración que signifique satisfacer el acceso pero no discutiendo soberanía, porque en el momento en que empezamos a discutir soberanía nos están poniendo en una época de enfrentamiento del siglo XIX que ha sido superado”.
Fue enfático en apuntar que si se habla de soberanía “lo que vamos a hacer es a tener el diálogo de sordos y no vamos a poder avanzar”, cuando Bolivia y Chile deberían estar pensando en enfrentando juntos los desafíos que hay por delante.
Muñoz también dijo que el Puerto de Arica es puerto boliviano. “Yo he estado hace poco en Arica, he ido muchas veces pero hace tiempo que no iba, y el puerto de Arica, se lo debo decir francamente, es un puerto de Bolivia porque el 81 por ciento de la carga es carga Boliviana”.
Al concluir el diálogo con Radio Fides Muñoz afirmó: “Mejorar la confianza mutua, mejorar el respeto porque no quisiera repetir los calificativos que las autoridades bolivianas han esgrimido para referirse a las autoridades de nuestro país. Eso no ayuda, lo que hay que crear es confianza no la política del insulto y la descalificación”.
LA PAZ/Fides
