Fecha de publicación: Sábado 10 de octubre de 2015 -- 13:24

Conferencia de Tiquipaya definirá formas de cobro de la deuda ambiental al capitalismo

Logo cumbre

La definición sobre la forma de cobro de la deuda ambiental del capitalismo será uno de los desafíos centrales de la II Conferencia Mundial de los Pueblos Sobre Cambio Climático y Defensa de la Vida, que se efectuará en la localidad de Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, en la transición de la semana.

El tema será tratado en la mesa 10 del foro internacional bajo el reconocimiento inicial de que los países desarrollados del norte del planeta forman parte del sistema capitalista que tiene una deuda acumulada, histórica y actual con las naciones del sur.

Según los lineamientos del documento base de discusión, el cobro por el adeudo debe considerar que las corporaciones de la naciones inmiscuidas en el problema deben resarcir por el saqueo y usufructo de recursos naturales, la explotación y el empobrecimiento de pueblos y la destrucción, devastación y contaminación sistemática del patrimonio natural y fuentes de sustento de los afectados.

“Es la deuda que han adquirido por la destrucción paulatina del planeta y el cambio climático, basado en sus patrones irracionales de producción y consumo. Por un mínimo respeto de la justicia social, ambiental y climática, esta deuda debe ser pagada”, establece el texto.

El documento expresa, además, que el cobro de la deuda debe tomar en cuenta también que las naciones desarrolladas y capitalistas son las responsables del 75% de las emisiones históricas de gases de efecto invernadero que han saturado la atmósfera y por tanto, reducido drásticamente el espacio ambiental disponible para el desarrollo de las naciones de sur.

El texto plantea en ese contexto que la II Conferencia Mundial de los Pueblos sobre el Cambio Climático y la Defensa de la Vida plantee los mecanismos para que los países responsables del problema comiencen a pagar de forma integral su deuda ambiental y ecológica con el fin único de que los pueblos del Sur del planeta salgan de la pobreza y consoliden formas de vida dignas y soberanas.

LA PAZ/ ABI

, ,
