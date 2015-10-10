Conferencia de Tiquipaya definirá formas de cobro de la deuda ambiental al capitalismo

La definición sobre la forma de cobro de la deuda ambiental del capitalismo será uno de los desafíos centrales de la II Conferencia Mundial de los Pueblos Sobre Cambio Climático y Defensa de la Vida, que se efectuará en la localidad de Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, en la transición de la semana.
El tema será tratado en la mesa 10 del foro internacional bajo el reconocimiento inicial de que los países desarrollados del norte del planeta forman parte del sistema capitalista que tiene una deuda acumulada, histórica y actual con las naciones del sur.
Según los lineamientos del documento base de discusión, el cobro por el adeudo debe considerar que las corporaciones de la naciones inmiscuidas en el problema deben resarcir por el saqueo y usufructo de recursos naturales, la explotación y el empobrecimiento de pueblos y la destrucción, devastación y contaminación sistemática del patrimonio natural y fuentes de sustento de los afectados.
“Es la deuda que han adquirido por la destrucción paulatina del planeta y el cambio climático, basado en sus patrones irracionales de producción y consumo. Por un mínimo respeto de la justicia social, ambiental y climática, esta deuda debe ser pagada”, establece el texto.
El documento expresa, además, que el cobro de la deuda debe tomar en cuenta también que las naciones desarrolladas y capitalistas son las responsables del 75% de las emisiones históricas de gases de efecto invernadero que han saturado la atmósfera y por tanto, reducido drásticamente el espacio ambiental disponible para el desarrollo de las naciones de sur.
El texto plantea en ese contexto que la II Conferencia Mundial de los Pueblos sobre el Cambio Climático y la Defensa de la Vida plantee los mecanismos para que los países responsables del problema comiencen a pagar de forma integral su deuda ambiental y ecológica con el fin único de que los pueblos del Sur del planeta salgan de la pobreza y consoliden formas de vida dignas y soberanas.
LA PAZ/ ABI
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post.
Thanks for supplying this information.
Wonderful blog you have here but I was wanting to know
if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get responses from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Bless you!
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog.
You have some really great posts and I think
I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some
of the load off, I’d love to write some content for your
blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Thanks!
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly
the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a
new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are
just extremely fantastic. I actually like what you have acquired here, really
like what you are stating and the way in which
you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for
to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read far more from you.
This is really a terrific web site.
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article. I wanted to write a little
comment to support you.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while
you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for
a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had
been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Fantastic web site. A lot of useful info here.
I’m sending it to a few buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And of course, thanks in your sweat!
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some
of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll
be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google,
and found that it is really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Good replies in return of this matter with genuine arguments and describing all on the topic of that.
bookmarked!!, I really like your site!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I to find It really
useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to offer one thing again and aid others
like you helped me.
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles or reviews daily along with a mug
of coffee.
I blog often and I seriously thank you for your information. This article has truly peaked my interest.
I’m going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information about once a
week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
Keep this going please, great job!
Hello, after reading this remarkable paragraph i am also cheerful to share my knowledge here with colleagues.
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Many thanks! Exactly where are your contact
details though?
Howdy this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if
blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding
expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
What’s up, just wanted to mention, I loved this blog post.
It was practical. Keep on posting!
Awesome article.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it,
you’re a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back
in the foreseeable future. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great work,
have a nice morning!
hello!,I really like your writing very much! proportion we be in contact more approximately your
post on AOL? I need a specialist in this house to solve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to look you.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you’re using? I’m
having some minor security issues with my latest site and I would like to find something
more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the
internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Having read this I believed it was very enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this informative article
together. I once again find myself spending a lot
of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you
relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know
what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be
giving us something informative to read?
It’s awesome in support of me to have a web page, which is helpful in support
of my know-how. thanks admin
This info is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find out more?
It’s amazing to visit this web page and reading
the views of all colleagues regarding this piece of writing, while I am also zealous
of getting experience.
This text is priceless. How can I find out more?
That is a really good tip particularly to those new
to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info… Thanks
for sharing this one. A must read article!
Asking questions are really pleasant thing if you
are not understanding something completely, but
this piece of writing gives good understanding even.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging
for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic,
let alone the content!
Hi there! I know this is somewhat off-topic however
I had to ask. Does building a well-established blog such as yours
take a massive amount work? I’m completely new to writing
a blog but I do write in my diary every day. I’d like to start
a blog so I can easily share my own experience and thoughts online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for
brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!
I do not even understand how I stopped up here,
but I assumed this post used to be great. I don’t know who you’re but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger
should you are not already. Cheers!
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether
this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
You are so cool! I do not believe I’ve truly read through something like this before.
So great to discover someone with some genuine thoughts on this topic.
Really.. thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing
that is needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!
Admiring the time and energy you put into your blog
and detailed information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed
information. Great read! I’ve saved your site and
I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more
pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Great work!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future
and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I
could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thanks for supplying this information.
What’s up mates, its fantastic paragraph concerning educationand completely
explained, keep it up all the time.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Thank you for providing these details.
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from.
Many thanks for posting when you’ve got
the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness in your submit is simply great and i can suppose
you’re an expert in this subject. Fine along with your permission allow me
to take hold of your RSS feed to stay updated
with approaching post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else
experiencing issues with your site. It appears as though
some of the written text within your posts are running
off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This might be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thanks
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and
I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
What’s up, I check your blog daily. Your story-telling style is witty, keep it up!
Excellent post! We will be linking to this particularly great post on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem
to get there! Appreciate it
Everyone loves it when individuals get together and share thoughts.
Great website, keep it up!
It’s an remarkable article in support of all the
online people; they will obtain benefit from it I am sure.