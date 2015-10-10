Evo Morales: El capitalismo es el cáncer de la Madre Tierra

El presidente Evo Morales, afirmó el sábado en Tiquipaya, sede de la II Conferencia Mundial de los Pueblos sobre Cambio Climático y Defensa de la Vida, que el capitalismo es como el cáncer para la Madre Tierra y llamó a extirpar ese mal para salvar al planeta y a la humanidad.
En su discurso de inauguración, el Jefe de Estado dijo que es imperativo trabajar en políticas y programas para curar las heridas de la Pachamana (Madre Tierra), amenazada de muerte, y tomando en cuenta que ese cáncer es todavía benigno.
“Para esos hay que desarrollar muchas políticas y programas, porque para el sistema capitalista, el planeta, el medioambiente, es objeto, objeto de saqueo”, mientras para los pueblos la Pachamama, es vida, alertó.
También pidió una alianza de los pueblos del sur con los pueblos del norte para construir un “gran movimiento mundial”, para reconstruir la relación vida-Madre Tierra.
“Ese movimiento mundial debe acabar con el modelo fallido del capitalismo, por culpa del capitalismo hay saqueo de los recursos naturales, hay guerras, hay industria de armamento”, remarcó al pedir que se deben encontrar mecanismos para cambiar ese “modelo fallido”, que no ha resuelto nada en el mundo, tomando en cuenta que la crisis se agudiza cada vez más.
El Presidente indígena afirmó que los países del sur no van a ser “guardabosques de los países del norte”, no serán guardabosques del “sistema capitalista”.
Criticó la posición de los países capitalistas que se niegan a cumplir los acuerdos de los foros mundiales de reducir la emisión de gases de efecto invernadero argumentando falta de recursos, cuando el presupuesto para las guerras, entre ellos de la Organización del Tratado del Atlántico Norte (OTAN) sobrepasa los 900 mil millones de dólares, que se usan “para intervenir países so pretexto de terrorismo”, para adueñarse de sus recursos naturales.
COCHABAMBA/ Tomado de ABI
