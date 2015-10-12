Evo Morales: Nos hemos liberado de la dominación imperial

El presidente
Evo Morales, sostuvo este lunes durante su intervención en la clausura de la II Conferencia Mundial de los Pueblos que tras años de explotación se han liberado de esa dominación imperial, recuperando así el poder político.
“Hace 523 años nos invadieron los europeos, a lo que algunos dijeron que llegó el desarrollo para nuestro continente, pues no fue así; por ello, gracias a la resistencia de nuestros antepasados, estamos aquí firmes para seguir liberándonos, en Bolivia hemos cumplido con ese mandato, hemos recuperado el poder político con nuestros movimientos sociales, pasaron tantos años de esa explotación, nos hemos liberado de la dominación imperial, ahora estamos mejor que antes.”, dijo Morales
“Nuestro antepasados nos dejaron una tarea, una responsabilidad, esa lucha contra el imperialismo y capitalismo, para seguir la liberación de los pueblos”, precisó el Mandatario.
En este sentido, resaltó que “los latinoamericanos de cualquier clase social por principios debemos ser antiimperialistas, anticolonialista, anticapitalista, esa es la herencia que nos dejaron nuestros antepasados”.
Por otra parte, se refirió al cambio climático, hecho que asocia al capitalismo. “El calentamiento global viene del capitalismo, sino paramos este calentamiento, que la temperatura siga subiendo que será de aquí a 20, 30, 40 50 años, si con menos de un grado centígrado ya no podemos soportar”.
“Por eso las nuevas generaciones por principios, por la vida, por la humanidad deben ser antiimperialista, éste debate es tan importante para reflexionar, además de enviarle un saludo a las organizaciones internacionales que están presentes”, puntualizó.
Al referirse a las conclusiones de la Cumbre Morales indicó: “Todas las conclusiones de este evento, vamos a llevar a Paris, no sólo vamos a llevar, sino que vamos a defender. Preferimos estar sometidos a los pueblos y no a los imperios, y esa es nuestra lucha”.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
