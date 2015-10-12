Fecha de publicación: Lunes 12 de octubre de 2015 -- 14:30

La COP21 sólo conocerá los resultados de la Cumbre de Tiquipaya

El canciller de Francia, Laurent Fabius acompañado de Evo Morales. (ABI)

El ministro francés de Asuntos Extranjeros, Laurent Fabius, dijo el fin de semana, en Cochabamba, que la Cumbre Mundial sobre el Cambio Climático (COP21) de París, que se llevará a cabo del 30 de noviembre al 11 de diciembre de este año, será dueña de sus propias decisiones sin embargo los participantes conocerán los resultados de la segunda Conferencia de Pueblos sobre el Cambio Climático y Defensa por la Vida, que se realiza en la localidad de Tiquipaya, Cochabamba.

“Las decisiones que ustedes tomen acá en Tiquipata serán transmitidas en la COP21 y los participantes tomarán conocimiento de ello, es importante por eso que ustedes desarrollen sus sesiones de trabajo. Ahora la conferencia de París será dueña de sus decisiones, ella misma, pero considera que es muy buena cosa que se tengan reuniones de esta naturaleza”, dijo Fabius, que será el presidente de la COP21.

El Canciller francés llegó a Cochabamba el pasado sábado para participar de la Conferencia de los Pueblos sobre el Cambio Climático.

Laurent Fabius adelantó que trabajarán para establecer en todo el mundo un sistema de alerta temprana para evitar pérdida de vidas, pues aún no existe una forma de saber anticipadamente que se aproxima una catástrofe.

“Hoy en día, sobre las catástrofes, no existe un sistema a nivel mundial para alertar antes de una catástrofe. En muchos territorios la gente no tiene medio de saber que en seis hora va venir un tsunami, un tifón, una catástrofe, y vamos a trabajar para establecer en todo el planeta un sistema de alerta temprana que permita a todos los países estar informados a tiempo”, sostuvo.

Francia fue designada oficialmente país anfitrión de la COP21 que tiene el objetivo de buscar formas para evitar el calentamiento global.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

