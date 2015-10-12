Maduro pide a los movimientos sociales unirse para salvar el planeta

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, llegó la mañana de este lunes a Cochabamba para participar en la clausura de II Conferencia Mundial sobre Cambio Climático y Defensa de la Vida. A su arribo convocó a los movimientos sociales del mundo a unirse para sensibilizar a la humanidad para salvar al planeta del calentamiento global.
“Esta cumbre que ha convocado nuestro hermano presidente Morales tiene la mayor importancia para el mundo”, dijo Maduro, para luego señalar que “solo el fortalecimiento de la capacidad de acción unitaria, con un solo programa, con una sola propuesta de los movimientos sociales, nos podrá llevar a establecer una opinión pública mundial más sensible, más consciente de las amenazas que ya estamos viviendo”.
Tal como sostiene el presidente Morales, Maduro culpó al capitalismo de ser el responsable de la destrucción del planeta por eso convocó a los sectores sociales a abrazar “el ecosocialismo” para hacer frente a esta crisis que está golpeando al mundo con inundaciones, sequías y deshielo de los nevados como consecuencia del calentamiento global. Dijo que Venezuela está siendo víctima de este panorama con temperaturas más altas de las habituales.
Dijo que su llegada a Cochabamba tiene la misión de asumir el compromiso de llevar las conclusiones de los pueblos a la Cumbre de Cambio Climático (COP 21) de París, que se llevará a cabo entre el 30 de noviembre y el 11 de diciembre de este año.
Maduro además recordó la conquista de América que, según explicó, causó la muerte de 80 millones de hombres y mujeres. “Nuestros abuelos y abuelas, fueron exterminados en un siglo y medio” desde la llegada de los españoles al continente, hace 523 años.
Este 12 de octubre, España celebra la conquista de América, mientras que países como Venezuela y Bolivia dicen que se recuerda el día de la resistencia india frente a la invasión hispana.
Además de Maduro, para hoy se tiene previsto el arribo del presidente ecuatoriano, Rafael Correa, quien también participará del cierre de la Conferencia del clima que inició el sábado en la población de Tiquipaya, Cochabamba.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
