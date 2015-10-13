Fecha de publicación: Martes 13 de octubre de 2015 -- 16:11

Campesinos de Potosí inician campaña por el si

Dirigentes campesinos de Potosí. (Aclo)

El martes la Federación Única de Trabajadores Campesinos de Potosí inició la campaña de apoyo al sí a la reforma de la Constitución que permitirá la repostulación de Evo Morales y Álvaro García Linera.

El ejecutivo de la federación campesina, Cristóbal Limachi, pidió a sus afiliados a “garantizar la reelección con mucho trabajo de socialización y si es posible ir a otras regiones para mostrar lo bueno que es el gobierno de Evo Morales”.

“Todas las centrales y subcentrales comprometieron su trabajo para  mediante el voto universal ganemos por el hermano Evo Morales”, prosiguió el dirigente, que no especificó cómo será el trabajo para apoyar la repostulación

Limachi dijo que es un compromiso de los dirigentes de que el si ganará en todo Potosí por más del 70 por ciento.

En el acto también participó la senadora del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) Sonia Chiri, quié afirmó que “Evo morales es la única persona que luchó para que termine la discriminación y el racismo en Bolivia”.

Después agregó que el MAS es el único instrumento que trabaja por la liberación de los bolivianos y bolivianas.

POTOSI/Fides

